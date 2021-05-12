UI Designer

Job Details

Hi, we are Appjobs 👋

Founded in 2017, we have helped over a million people find an app or a digital platform to make money with. Along the way, we have become the world's largest community of gig workers. This is an opportunity to join Appjobs for members in our quest to be the gig worker’s best friend!





Contract: B2B

Salary: 2200 - 3000 €





In This Role, You Will

Envision and execute the design for the product experience, from high-level user journeys and concept work to detailed interactions, flows, and visual design.

Create UI to communicate interaction and design ideas effectively

Ensuring high-quality results for your design choices

Creating simple and effective, UI/UX-driven web and mobile interfaces

Working with your product and design team, find ways to solve complex interaction and visual design problems

Use and evolve our design system in order to design flows, prototypes, sketches, and high-fidelity visuals for your features.

Facilitate design reviews and gather feedback

Utilize analytics to prioritize opportunities and improve or extend digital experience

Work together with developers to ensure deliverability and effective design handoff

Give and solicit feedback from other designers in order to continually raise our bar for quality





You Should Have

Provide URL featuring examples of interaction design work

Demonstrated experience with end-to-end (hybrid UX and UI) product design

2+ years of experience working within a global company and collaborating with diverse teams through the entire design/build process

Practical knowledge of design systems and style guides

Fluency in Figma and prototyping tools

Experience in leveraging a user-centered approach when making design decisions, and understanding how to back those decisions with user research.

2+ years of experience in working on mobile application

Comfort in a fast-paced, iterative, experimental, and data-driven environment

Low ego, be collaborative, and open-minded

English at the minimum B2 level





