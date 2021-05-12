Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Square builds common business tools in unconventional ways so more people can start, run, and grow their businesses. When Square started, it was difficult and expensive (or just plain impossible) for some businesses to take credit cards. Square made credit card payments possible for all by turning a mobile phone into a credit card reader. Since then Square has been building an entire business toolkit of both hardware and software products including Square Capital, Square Terminal, Square Payroll, and more. We’re working to find new and better ways to help businesses succeed on their own terms—and we’re looking for people like you to help shape tomorrow at Square.

The Financial Services team at Square is responsible for all ways in which a seller may receive, manage, and transfer funds within the Square ecosystem. As a senior-level Product Designer for Financial Services, you will drive the design for experiences that millions of small- and medium-sized businesses depend on to thrive in today’s economy. We have multiple, high impact roles open across several product areas that cover all aspects of starting and running a business. We’re looking for designers who are motivated by turning complex financial problems into simple and elegant solutions. You’ll help make decisions that directly improve our product direction and roadmap. Your work will span from core features to experimental projects. Being a collaborative role, you will partner with other designers, project managers, data analysts, and engineers. We believe generalists have a hand in each stage of product development, so Product Designers at Square take projects from napkin sketches to final specifications.

You have:

7+ years of relevant professional experience

A portfolio that shows work you were directly responsible for the success of

Experience as a primary contributor to multiple high impact projects

Even better:​​​​​​​

You form ideas and present them to your team to determine strategy and roadmaps

You can question and collaborate with your leadership peers and bring conversations to next steps

You can guide the vision for the product and achieve it through design explorations, documentation, and presentations to bring the team along

You know when to bypass minor UX testing and lean on your expertise, but also when to propose initiatives to fill in the gaps

You are able to determine your point of view of what success means for a given initiative

