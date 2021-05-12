Design Wizard, Project based

Job Details

Hi there, we are The Hackathon Company and we digitize hands-on.

With our flagship product ‘hackdays’ we execute on the promise of digital transformation in both corporate Germany and internationally, by positioning the best minds on the most challenging digital problems.

We are currently lining up the next hackdays projects from July 14th till July 16th:

4 days, 2 Hackathons, 1 predominant Multinational Enterprise.

To ensure that everything can take place with as few hick-ups as possible, we need Design Wizards (detailed job description below). The supporters will get to work together with other motivated and bright minds before, during, and after the event, while preparing and discussing their work. During the event, you will also get the opportunity to connect with the employees of the big multinational enterprise. Of course, your time and effort will be adequately compensated.

Sounds like a no-brainer? Excellent! Because if you bring the respective requirements of the following descriptions, we should talk!

THIS IS YOUR MISSION

A Design Wizard will support the teams of the small hackathon in bringing their ideas and concepts to life while working together with a team of executives of the multinational, as well as the facilitators to get the best result and find the winning solution. You thereby enable the executives to focus on “hacking”, while you use your profound visualization skills, which you can express in your preferred digital tool, thus bring those ideas to life during and after the event.

The executive teams consist of 7-9 members of the upper management of the Multinational Enterprise, which is a great opportunity to meet and speak with the global leaders of a major corporation. At the end of the event, you will also receive a certificate, stating your participation and contribution to the final solution of your team and the outcome of the whole event.

THIS IS YOUR PROFILE

General requirements:

The event will be held online from the 14th to the 16th of July 2021, you should be full-time available on July 15th, and of course, have the time to prepare your tasks beforehand.

We are working with a multinational corporation; therefore, you should also be able to speak English fluently. Any additional language is a big plus but not a must-have.

Creative and driven artist.

Excellent communication skills & an ability to communicate visual ideas.

Able to work both independently and as part of a team in all areas of a project from concept through to final product.

Be able to identify trends and styles to create visuals that will appeal to a large audience.



