Red Nucleus is looking for a new teammate!

Our Agency

Red Nucleus is the leading provider of strategic learning, performance, and process solutions for the life sciences industry. Our team is composed of more than 450 full-time employees whose commitment to creativity, quality, and on-time delivery is unrivaled in our space. At Red Nucleus, we work in an environment that fosters trust, self-expression, and the ability to excel in our careers. We are proud to have been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in PA” for all 4 years that we have been headquartered in PA.

Our Work

The types of projects we work on are diverse, spanning from pre-launch to post-launch positions of a brand lifecycle, across multiple audiences. Examples include

Design and development of new drug and medical device launch curricula for sales representative and medical science liaison audiences

Patient journey videos

Interactive MOA animations

Designing virtual clinical environments in which learners interact with HCPs and patients

Workshop design, development, and live support for new product launches, national sales meetings, and plan-of-action meetings

Patient, HCP, and KOL podcasts

Our Clients

We work with life sciences companies of all sizes, from companies who are bringing their first product to market, to the largest multinational firms, including all 10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies by revenue.

Your Responsibilities

Communicate information, ideas, and concepts though the language of graphic design

Develop graphics and other visual assets for digital and print-based learning solutions for our clients—pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies

Collaborate with a group of individuals with diverse skills—project managers, medical writers, instructional designers, programmers, and medical editors—to ensure that our solutions are engaging, accurate, and meet our clients’ needs

Take pride in the quality of your work and make a positive difference every day

Requirements

BA/BS/BFA in graphic design, interactive design, or equivalent

Proficiency with Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign

Willingness and ability to:

Adhere to core design principles

Positively accept and implement constructive feedback from internal and external sources

Demonstrate attention to detail

Contribute to a diverse team

Effectively prioritize and manage multiple tasks

Deal with work-related pressure in a positive and professional manner

Exhibit a high level of motivation, adaptability, and curiosity

Learn and expand your skill set

Maintain a professional and upbeat attitude

Desired Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Digital agency experience a plus

Knowledge of additional Adobe CC applications such as AfterEffects and XD

Experience working with Microsoft Office applications (Word, PowerPoint)

Red Nucleus is an equal opportunity employer.