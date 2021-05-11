Lead UX/UI
Work closely with product managers and engineers from concept to execution on high-scope feature sets and design challenges
Leading the UX/UI process you will deliver excellent solutions that fit business and product goals while providing customer value and inspiring the team as a whole
Thoughtfully break down and communicate recognized best practice user experiences to help the team succeed
Work with other disciplines on establishing user centered design solutions, standards, and patterns for the team and studio on green-lit prototypes
Help initiate and facilitate moderated and unmoderated user testing and report back findings to the team
Work hands on in engine with other members on the prototyping team to design and implement functional UIs and flows
Research and apply latest industry design trends and patterns