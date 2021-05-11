Job Details

The Art Director blends ‘classic’ and ‘emerging’ art direction skills and is responsible for the successful conceptualization and execution of creative initiatives. Working closely with creative management, clients, and account management teams, the Art Director ensures creative solutions are delivered per client expectation while meeting internal standards. The Art Director displays passion and curiosity about new opportunities and techniques that are grounded by classical training and experience.

WHAT YOUR DAY LOOKS LIKE WITH US

The Art Director contributes to the agency's creative product with solid experience in both mass and digital.

• Responsible for delivering well-designed, strategic creative solutions based on traditional advertising, but includes a range of integrated marketing components including interactive, direct, promotion, and traditional advertising.

• Responsible for originating creative designs and concepts that support the client brief.

• Work closely with the Account Team to understand all client business requirements.

• Lead and/or contribute to brainstorming initiatives and gathering ideas to support the team’s creative delivery.

• Collaborates with the account manager as needed to develop the brand strategy as well as making sure work aligns with our client's goals and needs.

• On assignments where other channels are involved, work with the creative teams to ensure an integrated and consistent look and feel.

• Present creative solutions to clients • Responsible for execution of concepts or standards, based on defined requirements, including television, print, radio, and digital.

• Work with the studio to provide, creative assets during execution, and production phases.





WHAT YOU'LL BRING

5+ years working as an art director in an Advertising Agency setting

A related Bachelors’s degree, Graphic Design, New Media Diploma, or equivalent work experience.

A demonstrated ability to expand thinking to integrated channels - specifically digital

Strong conceptual and design skills • Proven experience working with mass advertising concepts

Team player- able to collaborate with all levels of internal and external partners

Able to work with little direction

Strong presentation skills

Fully proficient in MAC operating software (Adobe Creative Suite) and Windows Apps (Word & PowerPoint)

Excellent communication skills- verbal and written

Strong problem-solving skills

Able to work on conflicting priorities and meet deadlines.

Must be passionate and curious about the blending world of communication and technology.





AT YOUR CORE

Creativity. We are in the business of idea generation. Disruptive ideas come from everyone.

Collaborative. In a business filled with Type A personalities, team play is an imperative

Curiosity. An unrelenting natural desire to understand things around you and how they work. And why people behave as they do.

IQ / EQ. Enjoy thinking deeply, and navigating human dynamics.

Life Is A Sport. Competition is fun and to be sought out rather than avoided.

Resiliency. Sometimes you win. And sometimes you get knocked on your butt. But the resilient get right back up again every time.

Sense Of Humor. Able to embrace the inherent humor of life and to laugh and enjoy it.

Self-Motivator. Ability and desire to think multiple steps ahead— with the intent of driving projects forward.

Human. Everyone makes mistakes. You take them and build success stories from them.