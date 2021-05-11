Job Details

Push Operations is a fast growing startup that helps companies streamline all HR and workforce management in one place. Our customer base includes some of the biggest brands such as Earls Restaurants, Cactus Club, Denny’s and more. We place a high priority on competence and efficiency- but an even higher stock in personable and positive individuals that mesh with our culture and are willing to grow with us.

Push is looking for an experienced Product Designer who would be responsible for designing the behaviour and visual UI for new and existing products. In this role, you will be conducting user research to gain deep insight into users' behaviours and requirements. You'll be collaborating with a team of talented product managers and engineers to deliver on product experiences and capabilities.

Here's a video on our culture.

If you are a passionate product designer and thrives on making an impact, we would love to hear from you.

What you'll be doing

Lead concept ideation and iterations with sketches, wireframes, and prototypes

Design simple and elegant user flows and experiences to delight our users

Design beautiful visual UI that adheres to our UI design standards

Partner with product managers, engineers, and copywriters to deliver world class user experiences to our customers

Participate in user research to guide product design decisions

Communicate scenarios, end-to-end experiences and screen designs to stakeholders and implementation teamster

What you should have

Bachelor's degree or equivalent industry experience

3+ years experience designing product solutions for SaaS based products on desktop, web, and/or mobile environments

Strong UI, UX and visual design skills with superb eye for details

A proven track record of designing and shipping products that customers love

Experience conducting user research and designing based on findings

Excellent storyteller with strong communication skills

Prioritize projects, communicate progress and deliver on time





Why Push?

Culture – We are a people first organization. Work hard and play hard with like minded individuals. We have unlimited beer on tap, dogs to pet, and board games to play.

Impact – You get to work with a product that reaches hundreds of thousands of people across North America. We help make people happy!

Challenge – Up for a challenge? Let’s explore unchartered territories, and crush some goals together!

Growth – Personal development is a big thing over here. Learn and grow professionally as well as personally.



