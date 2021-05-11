Contract Product Photographer

Job Details

Although this role is remote, we are not considering candidates who reside in the following states: CA, CT, DE, IL, IN, MA, NE, NV, NH, NJ, VT, WA, or WV.

At Bonfire, we work everyday to unlock the potential of custom apparel. We’ve helped tens of thousands of causes and organizations raise millions of dollars by selling their own custom apparel, and we’re searching for an experienced and collaborative professional who is excited to help Bonfire take our product photography to the next level.

We are seeking a reliable product photographer located in the continental U.S. to shoot new products and digitally create image assets for multiple color variation SKU’s of the specified products. This position is remote but must be consistently available to receive shipments of products to a home or studio address. This role requires both attention to detail when shooting physical products and in depth photo editing ability to accurately represent product colors and details.

This role will be a part-time, contract role with variable hours each month. The ideal candidate is a knowledgeable, motivated, and well-organized professional who lives and breathes photography, photoshop, and post-production editing.

Responsibilities

Photograph new Products. Bonfire adds new merchandise to our custom apparel selling platform every month. Most products fall under the category of t-shirts and apparel. We also have additional products such as coffee mugs, stickers, phone grips, etc. All new products we add need fresh, on-brand images created for us to use across our platform.

Bonfire adds new merchandise to our custom apparel selling platform every month. Most products fall under the category of t-shirts and apparel. We also have additional products such as coffee mugs, stickers, phone grips, etc. All new products we add need fresh, on-brand images created for us to use across our platform. Edit Color Variations. You will be digitally creating image assets for each product in multiple color variations. Some of our products come in many colors, and we need accurate representations of each color option.

You will be digitally creating image assets for each product in multiple color variations. Some of our products come in many colors, and we need accurate representations of each color option. Model Photography Session Management. Occasionally, we may need basic photographs of models in our products. You will have the confidence and organization skills to coordinate models for these shoots, and comfortability with photographing models in a professional setting.

Requirements

Expertise with Adobe Photoshop, product photography, lighting, and staging

4+ years professional photography experience

2+ years product photography and image manipulation experience

Your own equipment (camera, lights, Adobe Suite, etc.)

Flexibility to work 15 – 30 hours per month

You’re in good company (with a good company). We offer our team members:

Competitive compensation

A positive, engaging culture and dynamic team environment

The chance to make a real impact on the company’s growth and history

The ability to help make a difference in thousands of people’s lives

An environment to grow your skills, learn new technologies, and to challenge yourself (while having fun)



