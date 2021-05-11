Technical Art Director (Virtual Reality)

Job Details

Dreamscape is seeking an experienced Technical Art Director to drive the creative vision and support the development team in developing VR experiences based on intellectual property or original ideas. You will lead, foster and mentor a team of artists working on IP and original content, crafting the vision and leading the execution of compelling, innovative, and immersive experiences. Your strong mix of creative and leadership experience in virtual reality allows you to inspire the team, provide and communicate vision, drive innovation and create incredible experiences for our customers.

Responsibilities:

Champion the overall creative direction on an ongoing basis, inspiring the teams through progressive creative design and leadership

Works closely with production management to meet overall production scheduling and budget requirements. Has a strong understanding of how changes may affect the budget, scheduling internally and externally

Collaborate with leadership to define the creative direction for our experiences

Ensure that the project’s artistic production follows a coherent plan for supporting the creative vision while adhering to the overall holistic strategy to make it work for our format. For example, they need to know how the art will function properly in the build and work with gameplay

Proactively communicate progress and resolution of problems with the ability to set guidelines both internally and externally

Provide guidance and leadership to artists, assisting them in the resolution of complex problems and growing their skills and knowledge

Deliver strong presentations and taking responsibility for internal reviews with key organizational stakeholders

Define work methods, development pipelines, prioritization, and resource requirements based on industry best practices

Work collaboratively with the principal software developer to ensure performance quality targets are being met throughout production

Motivate and support your team(s) to ensure that project goals, objectives, milestones, and deliverables are achieved

Working production, advising on internal and external resources

Monitors and adjusts artist workload, and proactively predicts and communicates when artists need a new assignment Work with project management to ensure efficiency and productivity of teams

Work to create a strong team dynamic between artists, developers, and management

Requirements:

Team player capable of working well with others and leveraging other people’s skills and strengths to deliver a stellar product

8 plus years working for virtual reality, game, or movie studio

Welcomes feedback and criticism, and enjoys working in a collaborative, iterative, and agile process.

Bachelor’s degree in Art and Design or related field or directly relevant experience in a similar role demonstrating an equivalent level of professionalism.

Highly organized and is able to break down complex problems into consumable and actionable pieces for others.

Ability to successfully manage multiple priorities while maintaining proactive communication with all stakeholders.

Ability to anticipate problems/challenges/issues and proactively identify and solve/address

A good sense of humor; must be able to maintain a positive attitude and thrive in a highly ambiguous environment with strict deadlines.

Experience with not just concept but also can technically manage to organize assets for games in a very high-performance manner (know how to look at a project holistically and all the required assets in different formats and types and can restructure for maximum performance) including external resources that can be tapped to help this process.

Experience in Maya, Zbrush, Substance, and Photoshop

Strong visual development skills

Previous experience in Unity is required. Familiarity with UNREAL Engine strongly preferred.

Experience using team collaboration platforms like Asana, Trello, or JIRA

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to help facilitate work within a group

Experience managing budgets across various projects is a plus

Imaginative and creative mind.

Strong communications skills – Clear and direct written, verbal and visual communication

Independent and self-driven personality for a startup environment

Strong project management skills and the ability to prioritize against goals.

Perks:

Strong medical, dental, and vision plans

Healthcare and dependent care FSA

401k

Commuter perks

Generous paid parental leave

Unlimited paid time off and sick leave

Continuous learning and professional development

Stocked kitchen with plenty of snacks

Dog-friendly office





Dreamscape is committed to providing equal opportunities. The Company prohibits unlawful discrimination based on race, color, creed, sex, religion, marital status, registered domestic partner status, age, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, veteran status, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition including genetic characteristics, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression (including transgender status), pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state, or local laws (“Protected Characteristics”). It also prohibits unlawful discrimination based on the perception that anyone has any of those characteristics or is associated with a person who has or is perceived as having any of those characteristics.



