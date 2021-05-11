Job Details

Small Planet is looking for an experienced senior UX/UI designer who can ramp up quickly and contribute immediately to client and internal projects. Senior designers at Small Planet lay the UX foundation for successful products through research and strategy and bring them to life with sparkling visual design.

You’ll be involved across all project phases:

Participate in business development and presentations

Collaborate on product strategy (Are we solving the right problem? Are we building the right product?)

Lead UX research, gather requirements, and produce documentation (flows, wireframes, prototypes)

Create and iterate on initial concepts, validating them through testing

Plan and execute fully fleshed out designs and build flexible design systems

Work closely with developers throughout product development

Optimize products, post-launch

Successful candidates will have:

A stellar portfolio of complex digital products that have launched successfully, including natively coded mobile applications

3+ years of client services experience in digital product studios/agencies

Thoughtfulness and attention to detail in design, documentation, and communication

Bias for action and problem-solving

Experience collaborating with internal and client teams closely and constantly

Ability to articulate and defend design rationale

Openness to working with developers and writing/editing code (HTML, CSS, JS, etc.)

This is a great opportunity to join a stellar team of smart, hard-working people who look out for each other and love making beautiful products.

INSTRUCTIONS

In addition to your resumé and portfolio link, please include a cover email letting us know why you’d be a good fit for us here at Small Planet.





ABOUT SMALL PLANET

Small Planet makes world-class digital products for some of the world’s leading brands and organizations. From Warner Bros and FanDuel to Planned Parenthood and Voto Latino, we create meaningful user experiences that drive business success.

We’ve built a work culture that is deeply collaborative and hard-working, but also supportive and friendly. We truly respect a work-life balance, which can be a challenge (now more than ever).

Small Planet also strives to support a more inclusive, safe, and diverse world. Our core values propel us to foster an inclusive work environment, support organizations that advocate for social justice and diversity, and ensure that accessibility and inclusivity are reflected in the work we create.





Small Planet is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.