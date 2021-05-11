Job Details

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

We are looking for a talented Senior Product Designer to join our Product Design team. You must be willing to fully use and expand your range of visual design, interaction design, and product thinking skills across mobile and web apps. You should be a great team player, since you’ll be working closely with researchers, product managers, engineers, marketers, and data analysts to dream up and deliver the very best security products for our users.

Responsibilities

Manage the end-to-end design for different product lines.

Work with PM and research to find opportunities, validate concepts and articulate requirements for new products and features

Communicate decisions, scenarios, flows, prototypes, mocks, and comps to non-designers

Maintain design systems for products you are responsible for..

Partner with PMs, engineers, researchers and marketers to oversee the user experience of a product from conception to launch

Work within the Lookout brand, while also pushing it forward

Help the team promote a design culture within the company by clearly articulating design thinking in your speaking, writing, and work

Requirements

5+ years of design experience

BA/BS in design, human-computer interaction, or a related field or equivalent practical experience

Strong portfolio including self-started projects

Fantastic product, interaction and visual design skills, including the wisdom to move between various levels of fidelity as needed

Excellent communication skills and ability to explain your design decisions

Proficiency with Figma

Prototyping knowledge

Experience with mobile design and web application design.

Nice to have

Experience working on enterprise products

Passion about Security and Privacy



