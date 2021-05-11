Job Details

Description: We are looking for a UX/UI designer for our SaaS platform. We are looking for a top of the line designer (preferably in LA area). This will be a full time

About our company: WebJoint is a leader in the field of cannabis delivery software, currently serving more than a third of licensed and operating cannabis deliveries in California. In a blooming industry that is expected to grow to $41.5 billion in retail sales by 2025, WebJoint has processed more than $161 million worth of orders in California alone and seeks to expand its operations to all legalized cannabis states.

We believe that’s the real value of our innovative eCommerce and inventory management software—although the $161 million in orders processed to date is nothing to scoff at, either. Nor is the fact that we’re operating in a market projected to reach $41.5 billion in the next four years.

The solution, to us, was simple: Build a scalable Direct-to-Consumer infrastructure with a network of cannabis delivery services. Streamline the buying, selling, and delivery processes to benefit everyone.

Since launching in 2017, we’ve built the largest network of cannabis delivery services in California and become the market leader in the cannabis delivery software niche. Now, more than a third of licensed and operating cannabis deliveries use WebJoint to manage their businesses every day.

Presently, our focus is on leveraging this network to enable direct-to-consumer cannabis sales and expand this technology to delivery-enabled states nationwide.



