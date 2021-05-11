Job Details

The design team at Humane is hiring for the role of UX Designer.

Humane is a San Francisco-based technology start-up founded on the values of trust, truth and joy. We believe in building innovative technology that feels familiar, natural, and human.

Our design team is multidimensional and adventurous, with a finely tuned sense of craftsmanship. We are here to design and build transformative products that will put people back in touch with themselves and with each other. We are laser focused on defining a better future with technology.

We seek a UX Designer who can imagine, craft, and create world class experiences through thoughtful and magical software and hardware interactions. The ideal candidate can design comprehensive systems that are complex yet simple and is equally passionate about solving immediate problems while having an eye on the future.

You are:

Passionate about interaction design and user experience.

Driven to uncover the deepest ideas.

A holistic designer.

Multidisciplinary.

Known for pushing ideas and design conventions.

Passionate about creating extraordinary design systems.

An impeccable maker.

You will bring the following:

Experience developing, prototyping, and shipping products.

Experience working and collaborating with engineering.

An array of tools, programs, and processes to draw from.

A few nice to haves:

A love for animation.

Keen sense of typography, form and color.

Please send us your portfolio, resume, and a little about yourself. Your portfolio ideally shows a mix of sketches, drawings, wireframes, ideations and prototypes. Projects shipped or not (and only what you are able to share publicly). We would like to know about your philosophy, how you think and your process (or, what you wish was your process). We are interested in your approach and ideas around user experience and the present/future of design and computing. Thank you for your interest in Humane. We look forward to hearing from you!

At Humane, diversity is important to us.

Humane is an equal opportunity employer and makes employment decisions on the basis of merit and business needs. We do not make hiring or employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion (including, but not necessarily limited to, religious creed, dress, and grooming practices), citizenship, marital status, age, national origin, place of birth, height, weight, ancestry, mental or physical disability, genetic information, medical condition, U.S. (state and federal) military and veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, sex, gender, pregnancy (including childbirth or related medical condition), or any other characteristics protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws (“protected characteristics” or “protected categories”). Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance and other similar state laws and ordinances, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. At Humane, building a healthy and safe workplace is core to our mission. We prohibit harassment of any kind.