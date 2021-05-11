UX/UI Designer ~ Fitness Education

Job Details

ISSA’s Graphic Designer will be responsible for creating engaging and on-brand graphics for a variety of projects, channels and teams. This role is a part of the Marketing Team and will be providing designs that focus on consistency and quality for the team. Examples of projects this role will be working on are: social media posts, paid social ads, paid display ads, email templates, infographics, website graphics and other marketing-related content.

You will work extensively with the rest of the marketing team to achieve goals and meet deadlines.

Responsibilities

Conceptualize visuals based on requirements.

Amend designs after feedback.

Ensure final graphics and layouts are visually appealing and on-brand.

Design captivating graphics for paid ads (social and display) that follow platform guidelines and recommendations.

Create engaging social media graphics.

Collaborate with multiple departments to deliver high quality creative assets.

Continually evaluate ways ISSA can test new creative.

Skills and Personal Strengths

Proven proficiency in marketing/advertising graphic design

Very fast learner and high degree of internal motivation.

Ability to work successfully in a fast paced environment, 100% WFH environment.

Team player

A keen eye for aesthetics and details.

Familiarity with design software and technologies (such as InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Photoshop).

A strong portfolio of graphics.

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities.

Exemplary communication skills.





About ISSA

At ISSA, we believe in the transformative power of healthy living. Every day, we are working to stem the growing tide of poor health and physical decline to create a stronger, healthier world. ISSA is the world leader in fitness education. We offer over 24 fitness certifications (including nutritionist and personal trainer certifications) and have certified over 300,000 personal trainers in 174 countries and counting.





Note to applicants: Sometimes, due to the quantity of resumes our small recruiting team of two receives, we are unable to respond to each application or person interested in a position or to answer inquiries regarding the status of a particular resume/application. If your resume/application aligns well to the role, an ISSA People Operations team member will be reaching out as quickly as possible!