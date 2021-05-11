Graphic Designer

Job Details

About Freethink

Freethink Media is a digital publisher with a mission to reimagine the news. While most media is fueled by toxic politics and negativity, we focus on solutions: the smartest people, the biggest ideas, and the most ground breaking technology shaping our future.

Our two flagship brands (Freethink and Big Think), 20+ social media properties, and 10 million+ followers represent the fastest growing network of change-makers in the world. Our documentaries, articles, and newsletters tell stories of innovation and impact, inspiring people across the globe every day. Join us and help us MOVE THE WORLD.

Watch our trailer to see more.

About the Role

In the saturated digital media landscape, a compelling thumbnail often decides what gets the click. Our filmmakers and journalists work hard to make sure that our content is worth staying for, but it’s the thumbnail image that gets our foot in the door with the audience.

Are you an intellectually-curious visual storyteller? Does the puzzle of packing the most punch into the least amount of visual real-estate sound like a fun challenge? Do you tend to have more concept ideas than you know what to do with?

We are looking for an in-house conceptual artist to focus primarily on creating kickass thumbnail artwork for our videos and written content. You will be responsible for creating the lead image for each story you work on, collaborating with the rest of the design and marketing teams to generate ideas, manage feedback sessions, and deliver final assets. One scenario might be as straightforward as isolating the right frame from the video, and another might call for an elaborate photo-collage. You should bring a bit of a mad scientist attitude: be willing to experiment, not be precious with ideas, and iterate quickly on different execution approaches.

Our content covers a wide array of topics from climate science and artificial intelligence to anthropology and philosophy. Your work will be seen by roughly 10 million followers and subscribers across two websites and 15 social media channels.

What You’ll Do

Review story/video pipelines and anticipate image needs

Procure and edit high quality photos as needed for our two publishing platforms

Create a variety of graphics and illustrations to go with stories and videos published across our two brands on the web and social media

Help brand digital series with custom graphics

Create thumbnail images and thumbnail strategy

Ensure the artwork adheres to our brand guidelines, while contributing fresh ideas when possible

Collaborate with the art director and other designers to push the quality of our visual storytelling

Support the marketing team with graphics needs

Manage a consistent pipeline of design requests, which can include upwards of 30 assets per week

Our ideal candidate has the following qualities:

Strong eye for photography & photo-editing

Strong eye for color, typography and composition

Intellectual curiosity

Ability to translate abstract, big picture ideas into click-worthy art

Ability to work in a variety of styles

Interest in continuous learning

Interest in experimenting with new tools & techniques

Experience in any of the following skillsets is a plus:

Data visualization & infographics

3D modeling

Motion graphics

Portrait illustration

Collage art

What You’ll Need

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite programs

A love for reading science, technology, and innovation content - especially our editorial content (We think it’s pretty cool!)

A passion for understanding the Freethink audience (We think they’re pretty cool!)

Strong communication skills to present findings to broader teams

An adaptive and flexible spirit, as the digital marketing landscape is always changing

Courage to experiment, openness to feedback, and a desire for continuous learning and improvement

Access to a strong WiFi connection — while your team will work remotely across multiple continents, we value daily connection by video and Slacking

What You’ll Get From This Role

A supportive, collaborative environment designed to empower and continually educate each team member

Competitive salary with benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more

Work from home flexibility - we've been remote first since inception

To Apply