Senior Visual Designer, NYC/SF/Remote

Job Details

Code and Theory’s Visual Designers produce beautiful, compelling work. They are creative individuals who show excitement for digital thinking in everything they do. Our Visual Designers are thinkers and creators who consider the function of their products equal to aesthetics. We are currently hiring individuals to support both our San Francisco, CA office on the west coast and our Manhattan, NY office on the east coast. Remote working for either location is also available.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

The bread and butter of our visual design team is the development of platform-driven client sites, mobile and media applications, and internal tools that deliver smart and forward-thinking design solutions. As a Visual Designer, we'll likely to ask you to:

Communicate and present work effectively to both client and internal teams

Liaise with production discipline and design team to ensure deadlines are met

Maintain brand consistency throughout all projects for each client’s specific needs

Be a team player and contributor to our company culture

ESSENTIALS

While we are an open and creative group at Code and Theory, we do have some concrete asks for this position. To be an effective Visual Designer, you should have/be:

BA/BS in Visual Arts, Marketing, Communication or other related discipline preferred, or relevant work experience

Strong portfolio with engaging, diverse designs in the digital space, demonstrating a passion for design

A strong understanding of interactivity and the Web, and the fundamentals of information architecture, hierarchy, and layout

Motivated, organized, and accountable for your work and that of the team

An eagerness to collaborate across disciplines with team members at all levels

The ability to both work autonomously and as part of a team

Able to effectively communicate and coordinate with other disciplines to ensure the visual design is communicating the desired message

Excellent working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, and familiarity After Effects (or another animation platform in order to quickly animate designs)

Excellent working knowledge of design software Sketch, Principle, Zeplin and Invision; Figma a plus

Excellent working knowledge of Keynote, PowerPoint and Google Slides

ABOUT US:

Code and Theory is a strategically driven, digital-first creative agency that lives at the intersection of creativity and technology. We solve consumer and business problems across the entire customer journey that flex to meet the ever-changing needs of consumer expectations. We put the user, their behaviors and needs, at the center of everything we do — from our proprietary research methodologies, to product development processes, to how we create brand, channel and messaging strategies. Our goal is simple: to solve our clients business problems.

We bring big ideas to life by looking holistically at brand ecosystems where digital plays a prominent role in driving the consumer from first-touch through to conversion to relationship deepening over time. We identify gaps in the consumer journey and opportunities in culture that require products, services or communications to fill. We work across categories, ranging as far and wide as health care (Pfizer, Sanofi, Reach MD, Bioreference Laboratories) to financial services (JP Morgan Chase, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, First Data) to cpg (Mars, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson) to technology companies (Facebook, Xerox, Samsung, Comcast) to culture brands (adidas, H&M). And because our DNA is in publishing — we’ve embedded in over 135 newsrooms in the past decade — we bring unique expertise in understanding how content is created, distributed and optimized, including our work with CNN, NBC News, NBC Sports, and Bustle Digital Group.

At Code and Theory, we strive to only be limited by our own ambition and creativity. We believe in pushing our creativity beyond the easy and obvious answers in order to deliver the solutions that are right for our clients, their businesses, and their consumers.

Code and Theory is an equal opportunity employer, and we value diversity at our company. We don’t discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.