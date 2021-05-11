Senior Interaction Designer

Job Details

At Code and Theory, Senior Interaction Designers focus on how people interact with products and services – whether it’s on a site, in an app, a retail experience, an interior space, or anything else that might cross our desks. We focus on how to make these interactions better, easier, and faster, as well as more delightful, interesting, and innovative. We are currently hiring individuals to support both our Manhattan, NY office on the east coast and our San Francisco, CA office on the west coast. Remote working for either location is also available.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

Bring a high-level of creativity and creative problem solving to each project, and be comfortable with pushing boundaries

Create wires and detailed annotations that are informative and understandable for clients, designers and devs

Create prototypes to explain key interactions and flows to clients, designers and devs

Estimate work, commit, and deliver on deadlines, and be vocal if you don’t think it’s possible

Be an active participant in client work – you may join a project at the start, or one that is already in full swing. In either case, the ability to jump in and be okay with asking questions will be extremely important

Be a part of both internal and client work sessions – this allows everyone to sketch (and re-sketch) to work through ideas before sitting down to the computer

Work as the sole Interaction Designer on a project or paired with a junior IxD

Be a key member of multiple teams throughout full project lifecycles

Support and learn from other disciplines, for ex: brainstorm features with strategy, participate in user research, answer tech questions

Contribute to the overall growth and development of the IxD team

Manage and mentor junior/mid-level designers, helping them chart their career path and provide opportunities to grow

ESSENTIALS

Relevant agency or product design experience, with increasing managerial and project lead capabilities

At least 2-3 large-scale, system-driven projects under your belt

The ability to lead the IxD stream of work on projects, understanding how to break larger projects down into smaller tracts to handoff to junior/mid-level designers if needed

Experience working on projects that are built from the ground up, as well as built on existing platforms

An appreciation of soft skills, specifically, listening and communicating effectively – in writing, speaking, and presenting (in-person and on conference calls)

The ability to clearly articulate your decision-making and design process, challenge assumptions respectfully, and give and receive feedback

Proficiency with tools such as Sketch, AirTable, Confluence, Jira, Principle, Invision, and Keynote, and the willingness to learn whatever the latest and greatest may be

ABOUT US:

Code and Theory is a strategically driven, digital-first creative agency that lives at the intersection of creativity and technology. We solve consumer and business problems across the entire customer journey that flex to meet the ever-changing needs of consumer expectations. We put the user, their behaviors and needs, at the center of everything we do — from our proprietary research methodologies, to product development processes, to how we create brand, channel and messaging strategies. Our goal is simple: to solve our clients business problems.

We bring big ideas to life by looking holistically at brand ecosystems where digital plays a prominent role in driving the consumer from first-touch through to conversion to relationship deepening over time. We identify gaps in the consumer journey and opportunities in culture that require products, services or communications to fill. We work across categories, ranging as far and wide as health care (Pfizer, Sanofi, Reach MD, Bioreference Laboratories) to financial services (JP Morgan Chase, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, First Data) to cpg (Mars, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson) to technology companies (Facebook, Xerox, Samsung, Comcast) to culture brands (adidas, H&M). And because our DNA is in publishing — we’ve embedded in over 135 newsrooms in the past decade — we bring unique expertise in understanding how content is created, distributed and optimized, including our work with CNN, NBC News, NBC Sports, and Bustle Digital Group.

At Code and Theory, we strive to only be limited by our own ambition and creativity. We believe in pushing our creativity beyond the easy and obvious answers in order to deliver the solutions that are right for our clients, their businesses, and their consumers.

Code and Theory is an equal opportunity employer, and we value diversity at our company. We don’t discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.