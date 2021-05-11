All Jobs
UI/UX Ecommerce Web Designer

Poly & Bark a fast-growing home furnishing e-commerce brand, is looking for an experienced digital designer to deliver a high-quality visual shopping experience for our customers. The designer will create a new and engaging landing page experience, a fully redesigned website, and continued optimization and design upgrades.


You need to be able to:

  • Design a user-friendly, and high-converting experience on the Shopify plus platform
  • Design using best responsive practices, including providing developers with all relevant graphic files/instructions
  • Optimize graphics for fast loading on the web.
  • Think strategically and methodically when designing new UI/UX
  • Take the creative lead on projects
  • Be detail-oriented
  • Work independently


Benefits & Perks:

  • Flexible hours
  • Option to work remotely


About Poly & Bark

At Poly & Bark, we are engineering a better furniture and home decor buying experience. Better quality materials, responsive and helpful customer care team, fast shipping, and a 30 day risk-free trial in your home, as well as free shipping on all orders.

We are a family company, and we make sure that each person who joins us feels invested in our mission. We offer competitive pay, nice perks, and a positive work environment.

Poly & Bark
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Miami, FL
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 11, 2021
