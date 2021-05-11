UI/UX Ecommerce Web Designer

Job Details

Poly & Bark a fast-growing home furnishing e-commerce brand, is looking for an experienced digital designer to deliver a high-quality visual shopping experience for our customers. The designer will create a new and engaging landing page experience, a fully redesigned website, and continued optimization and design upgrades.





You need to be able to:

Design a user-friendly, and high-converting experience on the Shopify plus platform

Design using best responsive practices, including providing developers with all relevant graphic files/instructions

Optimize graphics for fast loading on the web.

Think strategically and methodically when designing new UI/UX

Take the creative lead on projects

Be detail-oriented

Work independently





Benefits & Perks:

Flexible hours

Option to work remotely





About Poly & Bark

At Poly & Bark, we are engineering a better furniture and home decor buying experience. Better quality materials, responsive and helpful customer care team, fast shipping, and a 30 day risk-free trial in your home, as well as free shipping on all orders.

We are a family company, and we make sure that each person who joins us feels invested in our mission. We offer competitive pay, nice perks, and a positive work environment.