UI/UX Ecommerce Web Designer
Poly & Bark a fast-growing home furnishing e-commerce brand, is looking for an experienced digital designer to deliver a high-quality visual shopping experience for our customers. The designer will create a new and engaging landing page experience, a fully redesigned website, and continued optimization and design upgrades.
You need to be able to:
- Design a user-friendly, and high-converting experience on the Shopify plus platform
- Design using best responsive practices, including providing developers with all relevant graphic files/instructions
- Optimize graphics for fast loading on the web.
- Think strategically and methodically when designing new UI/UX
- Take the creative lead on projects
- Be detail-oriented
- Work independently
Benefits & Perks:
- Flexible hours
- Option to work remotely
About Poly & Bark
At Poly & Bark, we are engineering a better furniture and home decor buying experience. Better quality materials, responsive and helpful customer care team, fast shipping, and a 30 day risk-free trial in your home, as well as free shipping on all orders.
We are a family company, and we make sure that each person who joins us feels invested in our mission. We offer competitive pay, nice perks, and a positive work environment.