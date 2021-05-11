Job Details

Who we are

Circus is one of the fastest growing entertainment industry startups in North America, providing the most secure and advanced digital onboarding platform for film & television studios including Warner Bros, ViacomCBS, MGM, Netflix and many more.

Working in concert with the workflows of the major payroll companies in North America, our comprehensive and customizable onboarding tools allow production offices to remotely collect the crucial payroll, residency, legal, and union details from their team members.

Recently backed by Expa's Garrett Camp, who co-founded Uber, Circus is expanding to create more tools that will unify the production office with their teams. Being a remote team, we believe in empowerment over management and trust that each member is self-sufficient in delivering their work while asking for direction or support when necessary.

To learn more about Circus, please visit circushr.com.

Job brief

In the way that our product helps creators tell stories, our product designers use their designs to communicate our story to our customers.

Circus has built a product those in the Canadian entertainment industry recognize and admire through unrelenting attention to detail and always going above and beyond. We're looking for a strong senior product designer to help us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. You’ll help lead and define the product experience across all our surfaces, partnering with product management and engineering to make sure we continue to lead and innovate by solving tomorrow's problems today.

This is a role for a creative individual to with excellent aesthetic judgment and willingness to collaborate within a team environment. You’ll help not only lead the Circus experience but inspire and elevate the team by producing work that is always raising the bar and taking a user experience first approach to solving problems. Your work will allow our customers to feel delighted every time they use our product.

As a note, your final level/title will be determined throughout the interview process. Also open to shorter terms contracts.

What you will do

Design simple, elegant, data-driven, user-centric experiences that delight users

Define the user experience, interactions, and user interface through user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design

Help shape the product strategy and vision

Build functional prototypes to validate and test your designs

Participate in user research and testing

Look for opportunities to solve problems in unique and innovative ways

Help maintain visual and brand consistency between all products and outlets

Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business goals into unique product experiences

Who you are

You are an overall product design expert with deep expertise spanning web, desktop, and mobile. You are obsessed with breaking new creative ground, through crafting the best ideas and telling the best stories of their kind

4+ years of experience in fast-paced creative environments

Convey design ideas via sketches, storyboards, high-fidelity mockups, prototypes, or animations

Skilled storyteller and ‘conceptor’, with experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results

Possess not just exceptional product design skills, but the ability to implement strategic and conceptual thinking as well

A compelling portfolio of work that demonstrates high-quality design work that also tells a story that you are a deep design thinker.

Strong information presentation (visual and written) skills

2-3+ years experience with Figma or Sketch

Familiarity with film & television production a bonus!

What you can expect

A competitive salary and equity

Remote working environment

PTO and designated Volunteering paid time off

Yearly stipend for learning and development

Medical & Dental benefits

The chance to make a difference in a company that is bringing an entire industry from a paper-based model to sustainability.

A fun, friendly working environment.

Hierarchy Schmhierarchy. We let you be your own boss here, we’re just here to keep you on track and give direction. You'll Also get to work closely with the leadership team.



