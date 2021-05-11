Job Details

The Art Director & Designer is responsible for direction on and ownership of digital design and marketing initiatives, leading by example and mentoring other team members. The primary objective of this position is to drive quality design and compelling interactions online and in print, and lead other creatives by fostering an agile, collaborative environment.

This position is expected to maintain an expert level knowledge of the healthcare software industry, as well as RXNT’s complex software systems. We’re seeking a creative individual with exceptional design instincts, who has a clear understanding of creative strategy, brand impact, design systems, etc… and how they work together, and collectively impact market share, customer experience, and our sales funnel. The Marketing department currently works remotely, with the future expectation of a hybrid schedule in which we periodically meet in-office at our Annapolis headquarters.

Key Responsibilities

Lead by example, inspiring and motivating other creative team members

Direct and manage projects/initiatives from concept to launch with minimal oversight from the Chief Marketing Officer

Manage art direction and ensure UX/UI/CX best practices are followed, backed by research, data, and customer behavior

Collaborate with colleagues and other departments to conceptualize and create small- and large-scale Marketing projects

Ideate, iterate, and prototype in order to create and present multiple design options, and be comfortable receiving feedback

Gain and maintain a good understanding of our customers, our technology, and the healthcare software industry

Understand and implement the vision of the Chief Marketing Officer, ensuring RXNT’s brand standards and guidelines are maintained while working to achieve our organization’s business objectives





Skills Knowledge and Expertise

Our Ideal Candidate:

BA/BS in Design, Art, or related field, or equivalent working experience

5+ years of experience in digital design work, with a proven track-record of directing quality, successful projects to launch (on time/budget).

Direct experience with design tools, including the Adobe CC Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, etc.), as well as Wordpress, Hubspot, and various other tools/systems

Exceptional skills in and understanding of visual design, typography, brand development, interface design (UX/UI design, responsive experiences, wireframing), and the creative process

Strong portfolio, demonstrating quality visual design, style guide development and design language adherence

Works well under pressure and is able to manage a variety of projects simultaneously, communicating effectively throughout

Ability to harness and foster teamwork and collaboration with individuals of diverse backgrounds and skillsets

Very comfortable receiving and providing feedback from various team members and other departments

Detail-oriented, a strong planner/organizer with sharp instincts

Ability to proactively troubleshoot and find creative solutions

Positive, “can-do” attitude with self-sufficient mentality and humility

Bonus: