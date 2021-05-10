Sr/Lead UI/UX Designer

Job Details

We are looking for a senior-level UX/UI designer to join our team and help lead engagements with our clients, collaborate with other designers in the company, and work with developers to get your visions built. We work on big software problems typically focused on enterprise (think Fortune 500) clients. You will work with our front-end developers to build amazing experiences using the latest technology. This position is headquartered in San Diego, CA, but allows for flexible work schedules with up to 100% remote work. We are trying to build a fun and creative design culture so the ideal candidates will be located in San Diego and can come to the office to innovate together. We do not have strict hours or a dress code. Simply put: if you are a professional, reliable designer desiring creative work on your own schedule, this is the job for you.

Design skills

Figma

User / stakeholder interviews and requirement gathering

Persona development

Wireframing

Workflow diagramming / journey mapping

Information architecture / taxonomy creation

Implementing design patterns and leveraging existing components

Updating and maintaining component and style libraries

Build prototypes with Figma

Run usability tests with usertesting.com and other online tools

Experience in the following technologies are also highly desirable but not required

HTML

Javascript

CSS

What you will do

Your primary responsibility is to work with internal and external stakeholders, clients and customers to design solutions based on requirements.

Conduct phone calls / online meetings with various individuals to turn rough requirements into specific workflows and stories.

Layout ideas using Figma to capture the design ideas and prepare any supporting flows to communicate your ideas.

Present and defend your designs to both internal and external stakeholders.

Document your designs to clearly communicate requirements to the developers.

Review implemented designs to ensure quality and adherence to the specifications.

Work with other designers to maintain the pattern and style libraries for the product.

The most important requirement of the job is communication. All communication is done via Slack/Hangouts/phone, which means you respond quickly in Slack to questions and you do not hesitate to reach out and discuss concerns, questions, or issues with the team. Of course, you are ultimately measured on the quality and timeliness of your output, but we have seen many competent consultants fail; they failed not because they could not design, but because they were not good at communicating status or working with the team to achieve common goals.

What we seek

At least 6 years experience producing designs for enterprise software products.

Someone with an eye and patience for detail, who is able to take requirements and produce pixel-perfect designs that others understand.

A clear communicator that is able to articulate problems and present designs to clients. If you don’t like to speak in front of groups, or don’t like interacting with other humans, then this job isn’t for you.

Self-motivated individuals who know they need to get a job done and do not require constant hand-holding or oversight.

Someone who desires some blend of remote work and autonomy. This is not for you if you think of work as a chance to meet people and make friends around the water cooler. You also need to be able to clearly separate your work time from the rest of your life and diligently get the job done.

Compensation starts at $115k per year and goes up from there, commensurate with experience. We offer a 401(k) with a company match, PTO and a flexible work schedule.

Please send your resume/CV along with work samples to: hi@borderux.com

US ONLY APPLICANTS