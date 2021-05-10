Senior Graphic Designer
Timescale is looking for a Senior Graphic Designer who lives and breathes the web. Our web properties are the first touchpoint a developer will have with our brand. This needs to be an incredible, fun, and inviting experience.
As a Senior Graphic Designer, you’ll be responsible for contributing to, maintaining, and shaping the future of the visual brand on our web properties. One of the most challenging and rewarding parts of this role is designing elegant and easily digestible solutions to convey highly complex and abstract ideas. You’ll work collaboratively with other designers, developers, and other members of the marketing team to build the next big database.
This position is contract-to-hire.
Job Responsibilities
- Craft compelling, informative, and beautiful web pages
- Development and maintenance of design systems across all web properties
- Experimentation of typography, color, layout to further elevate the brand
- Build and maintain consistency of brand standards and guidelines
- Contribute to the front-end web development for your designs
- Provide mentorship and feedback to junior members on the team
- Help guide strategy across web properties
- Occasionally work on other marketing and brand collateral including but not limited to sticker and apparel swag, slide presentations, print and conference collateral
Benefits
- Unlimited vacation
- Stock options
- Flexible PTO & family leave
- Educational benefits
- And more...
Experience and Skills
- 5+ years of design experience at a design agency, internal marketing team, or startup
- Expert-level experience in Creative Suite
- Expert-level experience with prototyping tools such as Figma, InVision, or Framer
- Previous experience with creating and managing design systems
- Experience working with React, HTML, and CSS a plus
- Have experience working remotely
- Highly organized, takes pride in attention to detail
- Passionate about sharing ideas, having an opinion
- A passion for experimentation with new design techniques and technologies
- A passion for branding, typography, and illustration
- A passion for nerd culture and technology
- A passion for all-things digital with a reverence for print design
- Video/animation experience a huge plus
- Self-starter who can execute on ideas, manage and prioritize multiple design tasks
- You consider yourself a “wearer of many hats,” with the ability to take an idea from concept to sketches to high-fidelity designs, and finally seeing it through with web developers to make sure your designs are 100% pixel-perfect.
- A belief that organizations and industries are best when they are diverse and inclusive, and a commitment to ensuring that everything we do reflects that belief.
About Timescale
At Timescale, we are dedicated to serving developers worldwide, enabling them to build exceptional data-driven products that measure everything that matters: software applications, industrial equipment, financial markets, blockchain activity, consumer behavior, machine learning models, climate change, and more. Analyzing this data across the time dimension (“time-series data”) enables developers to understand what is happening right now, how that is changing, and why that is changing.
Timescale develops TimescaleDB, the category-defining open-source relational database for time-series data, and offers fully-managed TimescaleDB and related database services.
Timescale is a remote-first company with a global workforce and is backed by Benchmark Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint Ventures, Icon Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors.