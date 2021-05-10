Job Details

Timescale is looking for a Senior Graphic Designer who lives and breathes the web. Our web properties are the first touchpoint a developer will have with our brand. This needs to be an incredible, fun, and inviting experience.

As a Senior Graphic Designer, you’ll be responsible for contributing to, maintaining, and shaping the future of the visual brand on our web properties. One of the most challenging and rewarding parts of this role is designing elegant and easily digestible solutions to convey highly complex and abstract ideas. You’ll work collaboratively with other designers, developers, and other members of the marketing team to build the next big database.

This position is contract-to-hire.

Job Responsibilities

Craft compelling, informative, and beautiful web pages

Development and maintenance of design systems across all web properties

Experimentation of typography, color, layout to further elevate the brand

Build and maintain consistency of brand standards and guidelines

Contribute to the front-end web development for your designs

Provide mentorship and feedback to junior members on the team

Help guide strategy across web properties

Occasionally work on other marketing and brand collateral including but not limited to sticker and apparel swag, slide presentations, print and conference collateral

Benefits

Unlimited vacation

Stock options

Flexible PTO & family leave

Educational benefits

And more...

Experience and Skills

5+ years of design experience at a design agency, internal marketing team, or startup

Expert-level experience in Creative Suite

Expert-level experience with prototyping tools such as Figma, InVision, or Framer

Previous experience with creating and managing design systems

Experience working with React, HTML, and CSS a plus

Have experience working remotely

Highly organized, takes pride in attention to detail

Passionate about sharing ideas, having an opinion

A passion for experimentation with new design techniques and technologies

A passion for branding, typography, and illustration

A passion for nerd culture and technology

A passion for all-things digital with a reverence for print design

Video/animation experience a huge plus

Self-starter who can execute on ideas, manage and prioritize multiple design tasks

You consider yourself a “wearer of many hats,” with the ability to take an idea from concept to sketches to high-fidelity designs, and finally seeing it through with web developers to make sure your designs are 100% pixel-perfect.

A belief that organizations and industries are best when they are diverse and inclusive, and a commitment to ensuring that everything we do reflects that belief.

About Timescale

At Timescale, we are dedicated to serving developers worldwide, enabling them to build exceptional data-driven products that measure everything that matters: software applications, industrial equipment, financial markets, blockchain activity, consumer behavior, machine learning models, climate change, and more. Analyzing this data across the time dimension (“time-series data”) enables developers to understand what is happening right now, how that is changing, and why that is changing.

Timescale develops TimescaleDB, the category-defining open-source relational database for time-series data, and offers fully-managed TimescaleDB and related database services.

Timescale is a remote-first company with a global workforce and is backed by Benchmark Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Redpoint Ventures, Icon Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors.