Job Details

Summary:

As a Senior Digital Designer at Envoy, you'll work on numerous assignments across a broad range of media, including websites, campaigns, brand identity and systems, product work, e-commerce, and more. Reporting to a Creative Director, you'll bring thoughtful, strategic ideas to our client's business problems and translate them into beautiful user experiences that drive results.

You Will:

Work with all 10+ creative team members, from Executive Creative Directors and Creative Directors to Copywriters and Designers, to ensure the best of our collective knowledge and experience informs our work.

Work through every stage of a project, from developing strategic lanes and creating wireframes to establishing visual design and seeing work through development.

Inspire internal and client teams alike with your understanding of real-world problems and your passion for finding tasteful, thoughtful, and compelling design solutions.

Contribute to the agency's "creative inputs," sharing design inspiration and references from the world to around you to ignite fresh perspectives and inspire original thinking.

Solve problems. Whether you're addressing a client's concern or streamlining an agency process, you're unafraid to bring purposeful ideas about improvement.

You Have/Can:

7+ years of design experience, preferably at product and/or interactive agencies.

A portfolio of work you're proud of and that shows your UX/UI design experience.

Fluency in Sketch/Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, and more.

A passion for design and eagerness to work with other creatives.

Experience shipping high-quality work that pleases clients and makes life easier on developers.

An enthusiastic, flexible, and curious mindset—you're an advocate for design-driven culture.

Our Benefits:

Envoy offers a great compensation package, 100% employer-paid health and dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

About Envoy:

Envoy is an end-to-end digital consultancy that helps organizations accelerate growth through connected customer experiences. Trusted by iconic brands and tomorrow’s category leaders, Envoy’s multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, and technologists deliver client impact through brand building, e-commerce and digital products. Headquartered in Irvine, California with offices in San Diego and Chicago, Envoy transforms experiences for clients such as T-Mobile, VIZIO, Arlo, Nike and Diageo. To learn more visit Envoy’s website and follow the team on LinkedIn.

We're committed to attracting, developing, retaining and promoting a diverse workforce. Diversity, equity and inclusiveness are paramount throughout our culture, principles and practices. By ensuring that every Envoy person is able to bring a diverse set of talents, experiences and world views to our work, we're truly living out our mission and purpose.

At Envoy, we prioritize making people feel like they can bring their whole selves to work every day (this includes applicants, too). Feel free to share your pronouns and how you'd like to be addressed: she/her, they/them, he/him, ze/zir, etc.

We encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds and all walks of life to apply. Come grow with us at Envoy, where we can be better together.

Envoy is committed to equity.

We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our community. Envoy does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or military status.