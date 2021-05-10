Job Details

Company Overview:

Bulldog Drummond, a part of Envoy Group, is a design and innovation consultancy that creates meaningful value for some of the world's largest and most purposeful brands. We uncover insights, develop strategies and design and execute solutions to bring new ideas, brands and products to market. Our work is informed by real people and inspired by a fascination for understanding what makes communities and companies tick.

Summary:

Bulldog Drummond is looking for a highly intelligent and talented Creative Director with a knack for solving complex challenges and unlocking opportunities through design. You will be responsible for strategically leading the translation of our brand and innovation work into identity, packaging, product and print design and leading all of our design project client engagement and relationships. You will work closely with both Strategy teams and Bulldog's Design Director to strategically guide the design team, and also be responsible for your own portfolio of design work. You will work across diverse categories on challenging projects that require deep thinking, collaboration and creativity. We don't want people exactly like us because we value new perspectives, but we do require people who live our values every day. We'll know you're the right person for the job when we've had the chance to spend time together, understand what makes you tick, and see examples of real work.

The Goods You've Got To Have:

A desire to do good in the world

Serious self-awareness and a service mindset.

Ambition to better yourself and the organization through daily learning and persistence.

Good at asking questions without presuming the answer.

Pragmatic optimism with a focus on what can be done.

A love of figuring things out on your own and the humility to ask for help.

Ability to share opinions and challenge others in a respectful way.

Ability to take feedback in a mature manner and implement it.

Comfortable in a room full of executives.

Work well with a group of smart, talented and outspoken people.

Attention to detail.

A healthy dose of not taking yourself too seriously.

You Will:

Lead the translation of our brand, experience and innovation strategy into design.

Be integrally involved in the front end of projects before they enter the design phase so that you can act as the seamless transition into the design team.

Guide and lead all of our design-based client relationships

Lead the concepting, exploration, execution and, at times, production of concepts to provide complete deliverables.

Create compelling design work on your own design projects.

Create beautiful and smart presentations to sell through creative ideas.

Create style/brand guides and templates where applicable.

Apply brand identity systems, typography, photography, color and other visual elements appropriately to create innovative solutions that meet user and business needs.

Contribute to our creative culture and continue to refine our processes.

Work with strategy and production partners to create impactful content and experiences.

Mentor team members to grow and become the best creative versions of themselves.

You Have/Can:

10+ years of brand and design industry experience.

Strong design portfolio with 4+ years industry-related education.

A solid working knowledge of the latest versions of applicable programs – Mac OS, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Keynote, etc.

A good working knowledge of interactivity and the Web.

Passion for design and eagerness to collaborate with other creative people.

Achieve quality work that meets our goals while being distinctive in the industry.

Effectively guide our clients and team members to the strongest solutions.

Develop a positive working relationship with client partners.

Lead all disciplines of the project team in delivering the creative strategy and tactical projects.

Passion or are a student of design, creativity and digital technology.

Stay current with the latest trends to inspire clients and teams.

Our Benefits:

Envoy offers a great compensation package, 100% employer-paid health and dental, vision, 401(k) matching, paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

About Envoy:

Envoy is an end-to-end digital consultancy that helps organizations accelerate growth through connected customer experiences. Trusted by iconic brands and tomorrow's category leaders, Envoy's multidisciplinary team of strategists, designers, and technologists deliver client impact through brand building, ecommerce and digital products. Headquartered in Irvine, California with offices in San Diego and Chicago, Envoy transforms experiences for clients such as T-Mobile, VIZIO, Arlo, Nike and Diageo. To learn more visit Envoy's website and follow the team on LinkedIn.

Envoy is committed to equity.

We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our community. Envoy does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or military status.