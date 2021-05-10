Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Cosy is looking for a driven, creative product designer to create simple, joyful experiences for the workplace. You will work collaboratively with our small team to prioritize features, explore product concepts, and define our product experience.

Cosy’s mission is to improve the lives of employees by providing a "home screen for work." It's part intranet and part personal productivity tool. It allows teams to collect and share knowledge with a fast, powerful search engine, and individuals to create their own personalized home screen, with widgets and shortcuts important to them and their work.

See more in our recent announcement.

What you’ll be doing

Be responsible for designing our product experience from end to end

Ensure a high-level of product quality within a fast-moving startup environment

Engage in product roadmap discussions and help prioritize feature development

Balance qualitative and quantitative research with strong intuition to craft innovative experiences that satisfy and delight users

Explore design concepts to create a unique, innovative tool for knowledge workers

Help drive company and product strategy to redefine workplace software

Build out scalable design practices, including component libraries, style guides, and design patterns

About you

You have 5+ years experience as a designer

You have demonstrable proficiency in visual design, typography, UX, and prototyping

You enjoy working collaboratively with engineers and other designers in an iterative fashion

You are interested in mentoring other designers and feel comfortable providing supportive, helpful feedback to others

You want to contribute to a supportive, collaborative, psychologically safe, and rewarding work environment for your coworkers

Not required, but experience with motion design is a big plus

You are passionate about improving the lives of employees through simple, joyful experiences

About us

Cosy was founded in 2020 and is backed by some world-class investors, including Village Capital, On Deck, Sahil Lavingia, and a host of angel investors from prominent startups. We are very early stage, which creates an exciting opportunity for the right candidate, both in the impact to the company’s future and the equity that goes with it.

Cosy is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome and encourage members of all backgrounds and perspectives. If you are a person with a disability and require assistance during the application process, please don’t hesitate to let us know.