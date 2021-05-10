Senior Visual Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

We are looking for a Sr. Visual Designer with a passion for minimalistic aesthetics and user interfaces.

You will work with a team of thoughtful and dedicated designers that help to maintain and grow the design resources with high-quality assets and outputs, helping to drive brand consistency and scale design in a fest growing organization.

You will be leading both visual identity and digital interface projects. Working closely with our teams from marketing, content, and UX. You will be working with us on visual storytelling for a tech SaaS product.. You will help other designers and teams to make sure the brand/UI visuals follow our strategy and help to grow and evolve the brand. Our main objective as a design team is to capture technical concepts and creatively translate them into visual language. If you bring skills in motion design and animated User Interfaces, that would be a great plus.

WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU?

Give life to the brand: You will create value by conveying emotions through storytelling.

Strategic thinking: You will explore ideas to define and build cohesive branding and maintain design consistency between product and brand.

Sense of ownership: You successfully lead your projects and share your approach and expertise, to continuously improve the team’s work.

Attention to detail: You have developed an expert eye to ship a great experience.

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

2-4 years working in visual or brand design and experience with designing high quality web-based products and services

Real-world experience in an agency setting or in-house with a creative team

Good conceptual skills, Proactive attitude and creative thinking

Highly proficient in industry standard software and digital design (Figma/Sketch/Prototyping Tools…)

Skills in motion design would be a great plus

The ability to articulate and explain your ideas to other designers, marketers and project managers

Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English

We love to see the way you work so please provide a portfolio and share your process with us!

As an equal opportunity employer, LeanIX is committed to a diverse workforce. You will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, belief, political affiliation, union membership, age, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, national or ethnic origin, genetic information, creed, citizenship, disability, protected veteran or marital status, or any other status protected by applicable laws or regulations.