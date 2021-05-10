Job Details

About Us

SiteScape is a mobile app and web portal that enables AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) professionals to capture and share scale-accurate 3D scans of indoor spaces in commercial construction.

Documenting and communicating constantly changing job site conditions has always been a major challenge for federated project teams and designers, project engineers, and subcontractors who are already neck-deep in painstaking manual data entry. Laser scanning systems have seen explosive growth in the last few years, but they’re wildly expensive. Existing software that can actually use scan data is incredibly complex and only designed for very specific applications.

But then it all changed! When Apple launched the iPad Pro with built-in LiDAR in March 2020, it was the first time an all-in-one 3D scanner was even remotely accessible for everyday use. Now, with SiteScape’s lightweight app, customers can use devices already in their pockets to capture and share site conditions with the entire project team. This powers faster communication, removes ambiguity, and makes collaboration so much easier while helping ensure that issues/mistakes are caught early.

Help us bring real-time, mobile 3D scanning to a massive enterprise market! We're a small, focused team with a simple beta that has already elicited glowing feedback from users and delighted astonishment from prospective customers. Now we need a UI/UX designer to help turn our iOS and web apps into an enterprise-ready cloud platform for 3D data.

The role is remote and is a full-time, salaried role with a unique equity package.

What You Bring To The Team

Product/customer-centric mindset

A keen eye for visual aesthetics

Self-starter comfortable working on unstructured problems

Demonstrated capacity to clearly and concisely communicate about complex technical and/or design challenges and propose pragmatic, iterative solutions

A “make it happen” & “MVP first” mindset and a knack for finding tools and services that let us do more with less

Effective working with a remote team, proactive communication skills

Able to work within North American time zones

Bonus

Experience designing flatscreen interfaces for 3D content

Experience in the AEC Industry (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction)

Familiarity with Procore, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and similar construction software platforms

Experience with reality capture or 3D scanning systems

Startup experience

What you will build

Develop a visual identity for SiteScape’s brand and products

Conduct regular user testing/interviews to assess usability and customer needs

Produce sketches, wireframes, storyboards and interactive prototypes that capture the essence of our research data, design best practices, and product vision

Organize and lead design review sessions

Produce high-fidelity mocks, prototypes and specs

Own the product roadmap and manage a tight blacklog

Implement/manage analytics on user behavior with Mixpanel

Why you should work with us