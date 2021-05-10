Job Details

HelloTech is the leading independent, on-demand technology support service. Available 24/7 both in-home and remote, HelloTech's massive network of expert technicians nationwide is dedicated to providing a top-notch customer experience for a wide range of services, including computer support, smart home device installation, home office setup, and more.

With both direct-to-consumer presence and deep integrations with retailers such as Walmart.com, Target, and Comcast Xfinity, HelloTech eliminates the headaches and hassle of product installation and maintenance.

As a product designer at HelloTech, you’ll be part of an empathetic and data-driven product team. You’ll work on the end-to-end design of experiences for members, customers, technicians, and internal staff. These experiences uniquely span across the web, apps, phone, and IRL interactions. If you are excited by HelloTech’s mission and have a strong desire to make an impact, we want to hear from you!

What you'll be doing:

UX flows and wireframing

Visual Design for responsive web and app UI

Prototyping and user testing

Collaborating with designers and developers on our design system

Aiding product managers in product discovery and validation

User research

Presenting work to the company

Working cross-functionally across the organization

Monitoring user success and iterating on existing features and products

Hosting the occasional happy hour

What we're looking for:

2-3 years of experience with end-to-end product design

A strong portfolio that demonstrates strong UX and visual design

Demonstration of a data-informed design process

Excellent Visual design skills - typography, color, layout, etc

Experience developing and working with design systems

Expertise with tools like Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Zeplin, Principle, etc

Knowledge of analytics tools like Hotjar, Amplitude

Knowledge of research and testing tools like UsabilityHub, Maze, Typeform

Great communication skills and a history of teamwork and collaboration

Ability to manage multiple projects

Ability to manage ambiguity

General understanding of software implementation process

Familiarity with back-end and front-end development technologies such as HTML, CSS, Javascript, APIs, etc.

Pluses:

Experience designing for marketplaces, e-comm, and subscriptions/memberships

Copywriting or UX writing expertise

Webflow Experience

Prototyping and motion experience

Perks:

Comprehensive Medical, Dental, Vision

401k

Unlimited PTO

Mac or PC

All corporate employees are currently working remote and the HQ office is closed during COVID-19



