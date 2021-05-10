Product Designer
HelloTech is the leading independent, on-demand technology support service. Available 24/7 both in-home and remote, HelloTech's massive network of expert technicians nationwide is dedicated to providing a top-notch customer experience for a wide range of services, including computer support, smart home device installation, home office setup, and more.
With both direct-to-consumer presence and deep integrations with retailers such as Walmart.com, Target, and Comcast Xfinity, HelloTech eliminates the headaches and hassle of product installation and maintenance.
As a product designer at HelloTech, you’ll be part of an empathetic and data-driven product team. You’ll work on the end-to-end design of experiences for members, customers, technicians, and internal staff. These experiences uniquely span across the web, apps, phone, and IRL interactions. If you are excited by HelloTech’s mission and have a strong desire to make an impact, we want to hear from you!
What you'll be doing:
- UX flows and wireframing
- Visual Design for responsive web and app UI
- Prototyping and user testing
- Collaborating with designers and developers on our design system
- Aiding product managers in product discovery and validation
- User research
- Presenting work to the company
- Working cross-functionally across the organization
- Monitoring user success and iterating on existing features and products
- Hosting the occasional happy hour
What we're looking for:
- 2-3 years of experience with end-to-end product design
- A strong portfolio that demonstrates strong UX and visual design
- Demonstration of a data-informed design process
- Excellent Visual design skills - typography, color, layout, etc
- Experience developing and working with design systems
- Expertise with tools like Figma, Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Zeplin, Principle, etc
- Knowledge of analytics tools like Hotjar, Amplitude
- Knowledge of research and testing tools like UsabilityHub, Maze, Typeform
- Great communication skills and a history of teamwork and collaboration
- Ability to manage multiple projects
- Ability to manage ambiguity
- General understanding of software implementation process
- Familiarity with back-end and front-end development technologies such as HTML, CSS, Javascript, APIs, etc.
Pluses:
- Experience designing for marketplaces, e-comm, and subscriptions/memberships
- Copywriting or UX writing expertise
- Webflow Experience
- Prototyping and motion experience
Perks:
- Comprehensive Medical, Dental, Vision
- 401k
- Unlimited PTO
- Mac or PC
All corporate employees are currently working remote and the HQ office is closed during COVID-19