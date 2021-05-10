All Jobs
Job Details

UI/UX SaaS Designer

Copy

About this role

We're hiring an experienced senior product (UX/UI) designer to join our team and help lead the creation of HASH's new open-source product.

You'll be leading the interface design for an "all-in-one workspace" application similar to Notion, capable of handling much larger amounts of data, while providing a simple, easy-to-use, block-based UI.

Working alongside our CEO, you'll be our first dedicated full-time designer in-house.

About HASH

HASH is a venture-backed, remote-first company with employees across Europe and the US. This is a permanent position open to applicants globally, both remote (work-from-home) and in-office, provided a willingness to work East Coast (US) or London (Europe) timezones.

HASH is led by David Wilkinson and Joel Spolsky (founder of Stack Overflow and Trello).

Role requirements

  • Extensive experience designing responsive B2B SaaS web applications in tools such as Figma (our preference), Framer X or Sketch
  • A strong design portfolio showcasing your previous work
  • Expert understanding of cross-browser and cross-device design considerations
  • Strong communication skills, and an ability to manage one's own time and workload well
  • Ability to work collaboratively alongside our developers and users (who are themselves developers or data scientists) to scope, prototype and design new features

Nice to have

  • Prior experience outside of pure design: in either product management, or data science
  • Data, simulation or network-specific visualization work within your portfolio
  • Experience building styled components and working in the codebase of a modern React application
Apply for this position
24d49c0088fd2b0fc293184bbb9808fa
HASH
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
London, UK
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 10, 2021
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in London
  2. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Designers in London
  2. Search Remote Designers
Apply for this position