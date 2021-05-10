UI/UX SaaS Designer
About this role
We're hiring an experienced senior product (UX/UI) designer to join our team and help lead the creation of HASH's new open-source product.
You'll be leading the interface design for an "all-in-one workspace" application similar to Notion, capable of handling much larger amounts of data, while providing a simple, easy-to-use, block-based UI.
Working alongside our CEO, you'll be our first dedicated full-time designer in-house.
About HASH
HASH is a venture-backed, remote-first company with employees across Europe and the US. This is a permanent position open to applicants globally, both remote (work-from-home) and in-office, provided a willingness to work East Coast (US) or London (Europe) timezones.
HASH is led by David Wilkinson and Joel Spolsky (founder of Stack Overflow and Trello).
Role requirements
- Extensive experience designing responsive B2B SaaS web applications in tools such as Figma (our preference), Framer X or Sketch
- A strong design portfolio showcasing your previous work
- Expert understanding of cross-browser and cross-device design considerations
- Strong communication skills, and an ability to manage one's own time and workload well
- Ability to work collaboratively alongside our developers and users (who are themselves developers or data scientists) to scope, prototype and design new features
Nice to have
- Prior experience outside of pure design: in either product management, or data science
- Data, simulation or network-specific visualization work within your portfolio
- Experience building styled components and working in the codebase of a modern React application