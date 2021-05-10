UI/UX SaaS Designer

Job Details

About this role

We're hiring an experienced senior product (UX/UI) designer to join our team and help lead the creation of HASH's new open-source product.

You'll be leading the interface design for an "all-in-one workspace" application similar to Notion, capable of handling much larger amounts of data, while providing a simple, easy-to-use, block-based UI.

Working alongside our CEO, you'll be our first dedicated full-time designer in-house.

About HASH

HASH is a venture-backed, remote-first company with employees across Europe and the US. This is a permanent position open to applicants globally, both remote (work-from-home) and in-office, provided a willingness to work East Coast (US) or London (Europe) timezones.

HASH is led by David Wilkinson and Joel Spolsky (founder of Stack Overflow and Trello).

Role requirements

Extensive experience designing responsive B2B SaaS web applications in tools such as Figma (our preference), Framer X or Sketch

A strong design portfolio showcasing your previous work

Expert understanding of cross-browser and cross-device design considerations

Strong communication skills, and an ability to manage one's own time and workload well

Ability to work collaboratively alongside our developers and users (who are themselves developers or data scientists) to scope, prototype and design new features

Nice to have