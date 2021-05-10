Job Details

About the role:

Many consumers are still in the dark when it comes to how credit works, and it can often seem a confusing and stressful subject. As Product Designer at Bits, you will expertly use your knowledge on information architecture to clear the path to good credit for our customers, and show them how credit building can be simple, easy and even fun! As Product Designer at Bits, you will have a direct hand in making our mission statement a reality for our customers: that everybody should be able to build good credit!

From the start to finish of a project, you will work closely with Development and communicate clearly and enthusiastically about your shared goals and challenges so that all deadlines are met efficiently and in-style. The result of your work will be the deployment of a creative and innovative product. As Bits grows, you will ensure that our product vision keeps aligning with the needs of the customer.





About you:

We want a Product Designer who is passionate about how creative and innovative design can create a great user experience and deliver a best in class product. You will achieve this by collaborating with a multidisciplinary Product Development team, enriching the team’s vision with your own research and insights into user interaction and visual design.

The role is best suited for someone who is driven and passionate about all aspects of the product. You hold yourself to high standards and you expect the same from everyone around you. You are structured in your approach and keep the team well organised. If you are looking for a position that will allow for a maximum of creativity and responsibility, and where your work will always directly affect the company’s growth and the quality of the consumer experience, then this is the role for you. This is a high impact role.





Why work for Bits:

The best part about working at Bits? Well, two things.

First, the mission. Literally every day you will receive emails from people describing how Bits has solved a life changing problem that they struggled with for years. You will make a difference here.

Second, the people. We are an eclectic mix of people, with backgrounds ranging from a former NHS infectious disease vaccine delivery lead, to an Oxford maths whizz, to a former CxO at Revolut. The one thing that we all share though is our commitment to the mission - unusually for a lending company, we don’t make any money on interest, we don’t put people into debt, and we are customer-first in everything we do.