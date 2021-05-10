Product Designer

Job Details

We are making travel effortless. Join us.

Whether it’s to visit the people closest to us, starting an exciting adventure, or a career-defining business trip, travel is an essential part of our lives. Yet we've all experienced the aches and pains of getting to our destination. Today, more than 4 billion airline passengers rely on technology that hasn't kept up with the expectations of the modern connected traveller.

That’s why we’ve started to rebuild the infrastructure that underpins the travel industry. We’re on a mission to unravel travel — simplifying systems and building the tools that will make the future of travel effortless.

We were part of Y Combinator S18's cohort and we are backed Benchmark, Blossom, Index Ventures and Kima Ventures. A fantastic set of investors that has helped build some of the world's largest companies.

Our team in London is growing and we’re looking for talented people to join us on our journey.

Something to consider when reading this job advert

We know people engage with job adverts differently. Some will view it as a checklist that needs to be at 100% before applying; others will see 60% as good enough. If you think you have what it takes but don't necessarily meet all the requirements on the job description, please still get in touch. We'd love to have a chat, learn more about you and see if it could be a great fit.

Design at Duffel

At Duffel, we love great design and deeply understand the value it brings. When we first started out, we knew that design would play a vital role in how we develop products and bring them to market. Since then, we've been building a team of designers that take both our customers' needs and business requirements and translate them into experiences that people love. Whether it's creating a delightfully intuitive user interface, beautifully clear marketing pages, or well-crafted APIs that are easy to use.

Product designers at Duffel work in multidisciplinary teams throughout the entire product development process. They harness design thinking, user research and data to solve problems and create beautiful interfaces across our dashboard, booking tool, and developer experiences.

What we're looking for in you

You're an experienced designer who can drive our product forward. You will build new products from scratch, as well as iterate existing products.

You're a versatile designer. It's great to have an area of expertise, but being a small team, it'd be beneficial to have a general appreciation of all things design across visual, experience, systems, typography and data visualisation.

You have experience delivering desktop & web products.

You should have a good working knowledge of the best practices, tools and techniques across user-centred design, usability research and prototyping. You keep up-to-date with the latest trends in design and technology.

You can take the lead on early user research efforts, validating user pain points and the products we need to build. Our users include Founders, CTO's and CEO's, operations and customer support teams - we need to build out equally intuitive & delightful experiences for all of them.

You're able to absorb a lot of information about an unfamiliar industry and use it to conceive elegant solutions to complex problems.

You should be able to communicate and explain concepts to a wide range of stakeholders.

What you can expect from us

We’re dedicated to your personal growth. Our environment is comfortable both physically, but also in that our ears are always open to any ideas, concerns and questions. We believe that everyone should have pride in their work, taking full ownership of it and its impact. That’s why everyone who joins Duffel owns a share of the company.

We are an equal opportunities employer. We believe that the key to our success is employing a diverse team, that’s why recruitment decisions are only based on your experience and skills. We value your ability to problem solve and build amazing things so we welcome applications for everyone – regardless of age, sex, disability, sexual orientation, race, religion or belief.

