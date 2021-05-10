Job Details

Whether it’s to visit the people closest to us, starting an exciting adventure, or a career-defining business trip, travel is an essential part of our lives. Yet we've all experienced the aches and pains of getting to our destination. Today, more than 4 billion airline passengers rely on technology that hasn't kept up with the expectations of the modern connected traveller.

That’s why we’ve started to rebuild the infrastructure that underpins the travel industry. We’re on a mission to unravel travel — simplifying systems and building the tools that will make the future of travel effortless.

We were part of Y Combinator S18's cohort and we are backed Benchmark, Blossom, Index Ventures and Kima Ventures. A fantastic set of investors that has helped build some of the world's largest companies.

Our team in London is growing and we’re looking for talented people to join us on our journey.

Something to consider when reading this job advert

We know people engage with job adverts differently. Some will view it as a checklist that needs to be at 100% before applying; others will see 60% as good enough. If you think you have what it takes but don't necessarily meet all the requirements on the job description, please still get in touch. We'd love to have a chat, learn more about you and see if it could be a great fit.

Design at Duffel

At Duffel, we love great design and deeply understand the value it brings. When we first started out, we knew that design would play a vital role in how we develop products and bring them to market. Since then, we've been building a team of designers that take both our customers' needs and business requirements and translate them into experiences that people love. Whether it's creating a delightfully intuitive user interface, beautifully clear marketing pages, or well-crafted APIs that are easy to use.

As a brand designer at Duffel, you'll work in a cross-functional team across a large variety of print and digital projects for both internal and external audiences. You'll be a guardian for all things brand and communication and help take Duffel from a young start-up, to an instantly recognisable and loved brand in both travel and technology.

What we're looking for in you

You're a multi-skilled designer, comfortable working on all things internal/external facing, and able to conceptualise & design ideas from start to finish.

You'll work on creative assets that include our company website, marketing materials, conference collateral, swag, and more.

You can work closely with teams internally, using design to help achieve their goals. This can include working with commercial teams to drive inbound customers, and with recruiting to build employer brand.

You'll be our brand guardian, defining and maintaining a high standard for communication design at Duffel.

You have a strong understanding of creative, design and marketing processes.

You can explain design concepts to a range of stakeholders, that aren't designers themselves.

What you can expect from us

We're dedicated to your personal growth. Our environment is comfortable both physically, but also in that our ears are always open to any ideas, concerns and questions. We believe that everyone should have pride in their work, taking full ownership of it and its impact. That's why everyone who joins Duffel owns a share of the company.

We are an equal opportunities employer. We believe that the key to our success is employing a diverse team, that's why recruitment decisions are only based on your experience and skills. We value your ability to problem solve and build amazing things so we welcome applications for everyone – regardless of age, sex, disability, sexual orientation, race, religion or belief.

Note to recruitment agencies

Duffel does not accept speculative CV's from external parties. Any unsolicited CV's sent to us will be treated as property of Duffel, and any attached terms and conditions associated with these CV's will be null and void.

