Remote Senior UX and/or UI Designers

Job Details

Hi! We are Unlocal, a 100% remote design agency. Our new site is on development process (only working good on desktop for now) but feel free to check it out https://unlocal.co





We design some very cool sites and apps that surely you will enjoy working on and we are currently looking for a remote designer to join us. This could be a person who does only UX, UI or both.

We also have a very friendly team with a great working environment that provides freedom to designers to choose if they prefer working as contractors with fixed price based projects or become salary employees, choosing their own working hours.

If interested you can read more details at https://unlocal.co/others/senior_designer





We are looking forward to receive your cool portfolios!

Diego