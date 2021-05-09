Job Details

The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law is a nonpartisan law and policy institute that seeks to protect and improve our systems of democracy and justice. We hold our political institutions and laws accountable to the twin American ideals of democracy and equal justice for all. Among our core priorities, we fight to protect voting rights, end mass incarceration, check Executive abuses and strengthen checks and balances, maintain the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, and preserve Constitutional protection in the fight against terrorism. Part think tank, part public interest law center, part communications hub, we are known for our rigorous research. We craft innovative policies. And we fight for them — in Congress and the states, in the courts, and in the court of public opinion.

The Brennan Center’s high-impact communications work is vital to its success. Our experts and research are consistently sought out by lawmakers and allies, all major news outlets, including The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Atlantic, NPR, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, among others, and many regional outlets. We have more than 70,000 subscribers to our highly substantive e-newsletter and a growing digital audience for our content-rich website and social media platforms. We regularly publish reports, books, and papers, and host dozens of public events in New York and Washington, D.C. The Center is led by Michael Waldman, a prominent public intellectual and author, communications strategist, democracy expert and former chief speechwriter to President Bill Clinton.

The Brennan Center is seeking a production designer to join the design and multimedia department. In this role, they will lead on design for a variety of products, including print reports and publications, digital graphics promoting Brennan Center Live events, web, social media, and brand assets. They will also manage production and workflow for the design and multimedia department. The successful candidate will work with a wide range of media and use their design skills to bring high visual impact to the work of the Brennan Center. This full time role will report to the Directors of Multimedia and Design and work closely with various members of the communications team.

Core Responsibilities Include:

Design white-paper reports for both print and digital deployment.

Collaborate with editors to route and fit copy. Manage approval process and production deadlines.

Design and manage production of promotional graphics for all Brennan Center Live events.

Produce charts, tables and maps to accompany print and digital reports.

Assist with design of social media and newsletter graphics.

Maintain and update report templates as needed.

Manage print vendor relations.

Assist with tracking production of multiple digital and print projects.

Source photography and illustration for website and social platforms.

Qualifications:

Portfolio demonstrating proficient design and detailed production skills.

Accomplished experienced desktop publishing using Adobe InDesign and InCopy.

Up-to-date knowledge of digital specs and best practices for web, social and video assets.

Fluent in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Professionalism regarding deadlines and familiarity with project management systems.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong decision making ability.

Positive attitude and sense of humor.

Applications: Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. To apply, please visit: https://brennancenter.applytojob.com/apply/JwQogAkRI0/Production-Designer, apply online, and upload your cover letter, resume, design folio or samples of your work and contact information for three references. If you have difficulty with the online system, you may send your application by email to: brennancenterjobs@nyu.edu with “Production Designer” in the subject line, after registering in the online system. We strongly prefer that you apply in the system.