Job Details

A bit about DojoMojo: DojoMojo is a leading marketing platform that helps businesses—especially direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Working closely with our sister company, Innovation Department, to launch new DTC brands, we knew first hand the challenges that come with scaling a new business, including finding new audiences and connecting with customers amidst a hyper-competitive digital market space. That’s why we made it our mission to be the one-stop marketing shop for emerging and established brands alike.

Through our robust acquisition tools, fully-featured SMS Marketing suite, and unique partnership network, we empower marketers with all the tools they need to acquire and nurture customers through personalized SMS communications. Today, over 11K brands–like Casper, Daily Harvest, L'Oréal, and Equinox–have utilized DojoMojo to reach and engage more than 200m emails and 400k SMS subscribers.

We are looking for an experienced Product Designer to help shape the DojoMojo platform as it continues to evolve and expand. As a Product Designer, you’ll own the UI and UX of DojoMojo’s core SaaS platform. You’ll work with Product Managers, Engineers, internal stakeholders and customers to elevate existing platform features and create all-new products and features that will empower DojoMojo’s network of brands and drive success for our business. To be successful in this role, you must have previous experience designing for SaaS platforms, have a passion for user-centered design, and a strong desire to solve customer problems by applying design-thinking techniques as well as be ambitious, results-driven and enjoy working in a fast paced, collaborative team environment.

Note: Candidates must submit a portfolio to be considered for this position.

Responsibilities

Prototype, design, and iterate on DojoMojo’s new and existing product features, ensuring alignment with product requirements and the company’s business goals and meeting our high standards of quality.

Maintain and contribute to the Design System, ensuring that designs are in line with the brand guidelines.

Own the full design process, from early product discovery and ideation to final pixel-tweaking.

Work closely with product and business stakeholders to develop a clear understanding of the purpose, goals and requirements of features and proactively address broader UX challenges.

Collaborate with Engineering to ensure proper design implementation, provide insights into customer behavior and support bug fixes and troubleshooting during the development process.

Work with product, product marketing, and engineering to properly manage design copy and design versioning

Analyze the customer experience using qualitative and quantitative research methods to understand the current product, test new features, and help make informed product decisions for the business.

Conduct usability testing to challenge and validate design ideas and decisions.

Be an advocate for the end-user and embrace and lead a culture of customer-centric design and development.

Help develop and document best practices and processes

Maintain design consistency across all DojoMojo’s platform features and Digital Marketing while continuously innovating.

Qualifications

3-5 years of relevant design experience

Strong portfolio featuring past UI/UX work that showcases your design process

Passion for solving UI/UX problems creatively and with users in mind

Mastery of Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, and prototyping tools

Obsession with quality with ​a pixel-level attention for details

Experience in user-centered design methods, exploration, and detailed interaction design

Experience maintaining and managing Design Systems

Experience conducting usability testing and user interviews

Experience with shipping products

Strong teamwork skills with the ability to manage projects in a fast-paced environment, especially in collaboration with Product and Engineering departments

Excellent communication skills

A strong work ethic, collaborative and flexible mentality with a hunger to learn

Knowledge around accessibility a plus

UX Research experience a plus

Management experience a plus

Experience working on Saas platforms a plus

Why You’ll Love this Job

The DojoMojo Team is the sister company to Innovation Department, a startup studio building the next generation of early stage companies. We work with smart, talented individuals so if you love startups, and are keen to challenge yourself while working alongside amazing colleagues, we want to talk to you!

We can promise:

Our co-workers are a close-knit, intelligent, and motivated team.

Unlimited PTO so you can take the time you need.

We care about you. We offer competitive health, dental, and vision insurance for employees and their dependents.

Summer Fridays from July 4th Weekend to Labor Day each year.

Plan for the future. Take advantage of our 401k program.

Competitive Parental Leave benefits.

Commuter and FSA pre-tax benefits.

You’ll love where you work. We have a bright and modern collaborative office space located in the heart of Soho, which we share with other Innovation Department portfolio companies.

A vibrant and active culture including weekly catered lunches and breakfasts, happy hours, movie nights, sporting events, and a book club.

We value diversity and inclusivity. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



