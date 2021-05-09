Senior UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Why Are We Hiring?

Our team has multiple open positions to hire UX and UI Designers. Whether you specialize in just one skill or have experience with both, we'd like you to join our team to work on a mix of projects for founders, fast growing startups, and enterprise companies.





More About The Role

As a UX and UI Designer at Lightmatter, you'll work within our creative team and alongside our engineers to design web and mobile software applications for a variety of businesses and industries. Our team has extensive experience designing for companies in health & wellness, healthcare, education, fintech, remote work tools, media & publishing, non-profits, and more.

Joining our team guarantees exposure to a range of creative projects including UX, UI, branding, marketing collateral, print design, and more. Our team works hard to bring in diverse and exciting projects. We encourage close collaboration and pairing between design and engineering teams.





Responsibilities You Will Be Tasked With

User research and competitive analysis.

Define user stories and personas.

Create site maps, low fidelity wireframes, prototypes, and high fidelity UI designs.

Collaborate with engineers to understand complexity and implications of design decisions.

Pair with engineers to deliver pixel perfect designs.





Specific Qualifications

Ideally, you have experience with the following:

3+ years working as a UX or UI Designer at another agency, product focused startup, or enterprise company and a portfolio that shows your strengths.

Strong knowledge of design tools: Sketch, Figma, Zeplin, InVision, Adobe and others. You can quickly work within and between these tools.

You've freelanced independently whether as a side hustle or full time. Almost everyone on our team has been a freelancer at one point, and understands the value of all the “work” outside of the actual deliverable for the client: excellent communication, professionalism, punctuality and follow through.

Understand that companies of different sizes, industries, and markets have different design needs. You’re aware of what a founder needs to launch an MVP, what a fast growing startup needs to extend their digital marketing and product footprint, and what an enterprise company needs as they consolidate their brand and move upmarket.

Comfortable designing quality UX and UI from scratch, as well as inheriting designs from others and continuing their work.

Know the difference between design systems, style guides, and how design should disseminate across an organization of different sizes and the vocabulary to use with each.

No ego with regards to your designs. You take team and client feedback in stride and can articulate constructive responses. You're comfortable designing something the client may want even though it's not exactly how you envisioned it when starting.

Excited to collaborate on a team and help others create designs alongside you.

Our company does not offer equity as we’re not a venture backed startup. However, there’s the possibility in the future we do a revenue share of profit for our employees, split at year’s end based on tenure.





To apply for this role, send an introductory email to careers@lightmatter.com and attach your resume along with a link to your portfolio of work.