Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

As part of the Delivery Hero network, Talabat is the pioneer of the online food ordering industry in the Middle East. Our operations span across Kuwait, Egypt, KSA, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

We are on a mission to become one of the strongest “Experience first” companies in the region, and we need a Senior Product Designer to champion the cause. As a Senior Product Designer, you will be in the forefront of delivering top-notch product experiences for our users. You will integrate within our Product Squads while owning the entire design process for the focus area.

Sounds like your cup of tea? Then an exciting job and an international workplace is waiting for you in the heart of UAE!





What’s On Your Plate?

Develop deep domain knowledge of your squad's product area and team up with your manager to solve the toughest problems.

Design for you isn’t just pretty interfaces - you’ll spend a lot more time understanding the problem space through generative research, synthesizing insights, running ideation sessions/workshops to design a delightful customer experience.

Minimize assumptions in your design process.

Work with the PM to define your focus areas and contribute to the overall direction of your product area while measuring ongoing improvement

Get continuous feedback from the users through different stages of the problem solving process.

Create simple, elegant solutions to complex interaction problems with high attention to details

Help facilitate cross-functional, collaborative workshops focused on achieving desired outcomes, such as generating ideas, soliciting feedback, or building consensus.

Use and evolve our design system to design flows, prototypes, sketches, and high-fidelity visuals for your features.

Think in terms of scalable systems, not just one-off solutions.

Use a variety of metrics to evaluate and continuously improve the user experience.

Continuously improve design processes, knowledge, and tools to measurably enhance productivity and product quality.

Proactively drive cooperation within the design chapter & contribute to fostering collaboration with other departments.

Regularly present your work to peers, stakeholders and leaders for review and feedback.

Contribute to creative, supportive culture and mentor junior team members.





What Did We Order?

Minimum 5-6 years of full time UX & UI design experience in an agile consumer-focused, high-performance organization.

An effective problem solver (advance knowledge of frameworks such as double diamond, design thinking) with the experience in partnering with Product Managers to develop the strategy and rationale for features.

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in researching with users using various qualitative and quantitative research methods.

Experience in organizing workshops / sessions with different stakeholders.

Advanced knowledge of design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Invision, Zeplin, etc.

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing your thought process and an advanced understanding of user experience.

A track record of shipping top-notch design, and an understanding of what details matter at each stage of the release cycle.

Knowledge of validating hypotheses through qualitative and quantitative data.

Deep thinker and natural communicator who clearly articulates design decisions and tells compelling stories that inspire action.

Ability to manage multiple work streams in an agile, fast-paced, changing environment.

Humble, curious and open-minded with a growth mindset who thrives on continuous feedback and learning.

Preferably a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts/Design/Marketing/Graphic Design, Visual Communication, Multimedia graphics/COmputer Sciences.



