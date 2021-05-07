Product Designer - Design Sprints

Job Details

We are looking for an experienced Product Designer with a passion for interaction design, visual design and prototyping. As a part of our design sprints and workshops team, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of projects as we take clients through the sprint process.

Designers who thrive at Differential place equal emphasis between form and function. They’re highly strategic, multi-skilled, and bring a deep understanding in moving our product process forward. We believe in prototyping early and often. We engage in design thinking as a team and cross functionality among product managers, engineers and with our client partners. Our process aims to create original digital products and services that innovate and reshape companies.

Above all, we are focused on finding someone that we love to work with. Culture to us isn’t a ping pong table in the breakroom or some words we put up on the wall. It’s embedded in our DNA and starts with our hiring process. Regardless of your prior experience, we want to consider passionate people for this position.

What you can expect to do:

Participate in Google Ventures style design sprints and workshops

Create conceptual designs that solves our clients’ challenges

Help the team form, shape and communicate a vision

Create clarity through journeys, wireframes and prototypes

Validating and iterating on designs with our team and research

Make a positive impact on the culture of our design team. We’re a growing team!

What we’re after:

Passion for the whole product process. We know you will have your specific areas of focus, but we find those that are passionate about the bigger picture collaborate best with our cross-functional teams.

Demonstrated ability to rely on an iterative process to maintain momentum on projects. In other words - our work is never going to be perfect, and we expect you to be able to prioritize what matters most now so we can consistently and efficiently iterate.

Familiarity with design and prototype tools. We use Figma.

Differential employees are those who:

Communicate effectively with clients and teammates

Are self-motivated

Learn quickly and relentlessly

Curious about technology and the impact it can make on the world

Enjoy taking ownership and responsibility for their work

Enjoy collaborating with others on problems

Requirements

Candidates must be based in the United States, and be available for meetings during standard business hours for client and team meetings. Specific times vary based on client-specific timezone preferences. There is flexibility in working hours but there is an expectation to be able to regularly attend client and team meetings.

Responsibilities of this position include:

Translating user and client needs into a well-designed solution that solves the user and client’s problems.

Gaining an understanding of who the users are, what their problems are, and why those problems exist.

Putting the user — and their problems/needs — first in order to create and drive empathy amongst the product team and product stakeholders.

Aligning well-designed solutions with the product vision.

Setting the standards on which the quality and direction of the overall branding and design is built. Setting the tone for the look, feel, and quality of design.

Striking a balance between the user’s expectations and the client’s expectation of how the product vision comes to life in order to satisfy the right business and strategic objectives.

With the right standards and balance, driving alignment and clarity around the solution designed to solve the user’s problems, and, in turn, reach the product vision.

Building design systems and maintainable standards that set the product — and product team — up for success.





About Differential

We’re a digital-product agency proudly headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, but our team spans across the country. Our mission is to rapidly unlock value for good people with meaningful ideas.

In addition to only choosing the best group of people to work around, we are also very picky about the types of clients we’ll work with. In line with our mission, we partner with forward-thinking corporate pioneers and innovators to revolutionize their organizations from the inside out, and bring impactful products to life. This translates to a diverse range of products like transforming retail with Adidas, helping Lexmark innovate cross-industry, streamlining the sales process with Big Ass Fans, to multi-platform mobile apps for large audiences with Crossroads Church.

We hire great, trustworthy people so we can optimize for a free & flexible culture: flexible hours, unlimited vacation, remote work, and working on stuff you’re excited about. Turns out, when you’ve got a dedicated team that takes pride in their work, you don’t have to worry about how much time they’re spending in the office.

Our mission statement, core values, benefits, and more can be found at handbook.differential.com.





We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity and inclusion at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.