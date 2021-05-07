Job Details

Help Scout is a remote first company, with 110 employees working from 80+ cities all over the world to build helpful, human customer service tools. Our mission is to support small businesses with tools that make customer support more helpful and human. Today we’re supporting more than 12,000 of them — we’re passionate about this stuff! We’re also a Certified B Corporation!

The brand team enables us to tell our story in a unique and authentic way, while also having more than our fair share of fun.

As the Director of Brand, your job is to shepherd the creative vision for the company — most notably the visual representation of the brand in the market. Alongside a wonderful team of designers, copywriters, web developers, and other creative folks, you’ll establish practices for realizing this vision and collaborate with various cross-team stakeholders along the way to make it happen.

About the role

It’s your job to hire and cultivate a wonderful group of people that sustain Help Scout as a brand that’s beloved among small businesses. You’ll be adding at least 3-5 new folks to the current 5-person team in your first 12 months.

As a key stakeholder in our go-to-market strategy, you’ll build cross-team relationships to make sure the Brand team’s work is driving business results forward. Whether it’s a fun internal retreat website, a new feature launch, or an ad campaign, you’ll partner with several different teams to make the work sing.

Your team will develop and maintain brand assets that other people in the company use — slide decks, visual assets, copy, and the style guide — anything that enables our teammates to represent the brand well without having to be a designer.

You’ll partner with other Marketing leaders to develop and measure KPIs. Each quarter the team works together to set targets that keep teams aligned and give them permission to aim high.

You’ll champion Help Scout’s brand through a number of different avenues depending on your personal style. It could be through writing, coordinating behind-the-scenes content to elevate others on your team, or speaking publicly about what you’ve learned.

About you

You’ve had plenty of experience as an individual contributor, but at this stage of your career, you prefer to have an impact by mentoring and supporting other creative folks. You are genuinely excited to step away from the work to focus on building up teams, people, and practices.

You have a knack for guiding and shaping the work with the lightest touch via brainstorming sessions, design reviews, and other practices that feel collaborative and inclusive to participants.

While no one is perfect, as a leader you’ve worked hard on your written and verbal communication skills. You’ve gained a sincere appreciation for what it takes to give your team a sense of clarity prior to starting on a project.

You are excited about being part of a“remote first” company and embracing those values in how you communicate and collaborate with your teammates. Everyone on your team today works in a different city and that’s likely to continue!

Who you'll be working with

Adam Goyette, VPM - You’ll be reporting to Adam, who’s not only in charge of the Marketing team, but leads many of our brand initiatives.

The Design Team: Bronwyn Gruet, Matt Plays, and Erik Blad

Kojo Yeboah, Design Program Manager

Benefits

Competitive salary - Our salary formula is public to all employees (but doesn't divulge your specific salary) and we update it at least once per year. Your salary is the same no matter where you live. Our goal is to pay at or above the market rate of a US-based tech hub like Boston or Seattle.

Health and dental insurance - We cover you and your family's health/dental insurance 100%. If you are based in the US, we'll cover you on our Aetna policy. If you're based outside the US, we'll reimburse your out-of-pocket health and dental insurance costs.

Long-term/short-term disability insurance & life insurance - we cover 100% of the premiums for LT/ST disability insurance and base life insurance. You also have the option to purchase supplementary life insurance through our provider (currently US only).

Flexible vacation - Take time off when you need it! We recommend 3-4 weeks in addition to public holidays, but there are no firm rules. We trust you.

Sabbatical - After you've been at Help Scout for 4 years, you get a month of paid vacation (in addition to regular vacation) and $2,500 to spend towards travel, learning, projects or anything else during your time off. Read about what our CEO did.

Paid parental leave, including adoption - 12 weeks of paid leave for all new parents.

401k with 1% match- via Betterment for Business (currently US only)

Personal Development stipend - Up to $1,800 per year to improve your craft

Set you up for success — we’ll get every new teammate a Mac laptop or equivalent of their choice, and provide a $1500 stipend so you can feel ready to work from home. We also cover up to $350 USD per month if you'd like to rent a co-working desk somewhere.

Complete transparency - Everyone has full access to business metrics and financial information about the company.





About Us

Help Scout is made by roughly 110 people in 80+ cities around the world, all with a passion for helping others. We come from diverse backgrounds and are united by an enthusiasm for great products and delightful customer experiences. Help Scout launched in 2011 and today we have more than 12,000 paying customers in 140+ countries.

Why Help Scout?

We're remote. It doesn’t matter if you’ve worked remotely before — we’ve been doing it for nearly a decade and are helping to write the playbook — we’re happy to show you the ropes. Most folks that get a taste of working in a "remote first" company have a hard time going back to the old way of doing things.

We’re passionate about diversity and inclusion. The data is abundantly clear about diverse teams being more successful, and we're dedicated to setting the team up for success. Today our leadership team is 62% women, and that's just the start. Here's our DEI Dashboard where you can see all of our team demographic data and read about our commitment to this work.

We're committed to SMBs for the long term. Help Scout is focused entirely on serving small and midsize businesses, typically up to 500 employees, because those companies view customer service differently. It's not a cost to be optimized, it's their most effective marketing tool and a key differentiator from the competition. We built Help Scout for companies that truly value being customer-centric (like us) and want a product that shares their values.

We're leaving the world better than we found it. Did you know Help Scout is a certified B Corporation, with a mission to give away at least 1% of our product through Help Scout for Good? Our company exists not just to help ourselves, but to invest in our team, our customers, our community, and our environment.

Our commitment to you

We are an equal opportunity employer and are committed to building a company that embraces and celebrates diversity and inclusion. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We have read the studies and understand that diverse teams build better products, bring more perspective to the table, contribute to a company’s financial success and help foster a more inclusive environment for all employees, but the bottom line is that it's the right thing to do.