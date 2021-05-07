UX Designer
What is Teamshares?
Teamshares is a mission-driven startup that buys small businesses from retiring owners and transitions them into enduring, employee-owned businesses through our software, education, and community products. There wasn't an easy way for small businesses—which make up 98% of firms in the US economy—to become employee-owned before Teamshares!
We are a 30+ person (7 engineers) remote-first and Series B funded company backed by Khosla Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Inspired Capital, Slow Ventures and Union Square Ventures.
What you will do:
- Gather insights from stakeholders, understands users with methods like shadowing, usability testing and qualitative research.
- Design experiences that are easy enough for someone to become familiar with, and competent in using, during first contact with the app and subsequent visits.
- Design flows that are simple for users to achieve their objective, guiding them through the easiest path/process.
- Research existing flows and weighs changes against a potential reduction in efficiency. Aims to exceed the speed at which a user can achieve a goal and/or reduce the number of steps to complete a task whenever possible.
- Conducts usability testing around potentially confusing flows and deviations from the existing product design or common design patterns.
- Understand how overdesigned UI and overly complex UX can increase user frustration. Take an intuitive approach that is expected and relevant, chooses best practices over design trends.
- Utilize shared components whenever possible, to both maintain functional consistency for users, and reduce engineering scope.
Who you are:
- Demonstrate the ability to choose the best deliverable for a task (userflow, wireframe, prototype, sketches). Avoids bottleneck and scope creep.
- Friendly, collaborative and able to demonstrate their perspective in a way that allows others to feel heard & competent.
- Tackle projects and challenges from a learner point-of-view, with humility and resourcefulness.
- Have the ability to marry solid UX with actual implementation within constraints (like scope or a complex edge case that can limit usability).
- Set the stage, explaining the thought-process behind their work and addressing feedback in a solutions-oriented manner.
Why should you join us?
Teamshares believes in supporting every team member with a competitive salary and a generous benefits package, including: equity for all employees, exceptional medical/dental/vision benefits plans for employees and their families, 401k plan, and paid parental leave.
We recognize and facilitate the tangible impacts each employee has on our mission, while still maintaining a healthy work-life balance culture that emphasizes unplugging at the end of the work day. Our team values time off and actually takes vacation. We embody a growth mindset and provide the support you need to grow in your career.