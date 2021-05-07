UX Designer

Job Details

What is Teamshares?

Teamshares is a mission-driven startup that buys small businesses from retiring owners and transitions them into enduring, employee-owned businesses through our software, education, and community products. There wasn't an easy way for small businesses—which make up 98% of firms in the US economy—to become employee-owned before Teamshares!

We are a 30+ person (7 engineers) remote-first and Series B funded company backed by Khosla Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Inspired Capital, Slow Ventures and Union Square Ventures.

What you will do:

Gather insights from stakeholders, understands users with methods like shadowing, usability testing and qualitative research.

Design experiences that are easy enough for someone to become familiar with, and competent in using, during first contact with the app and subsequent visits.

Design flows that are simple for users to achieve their objective, guiding them through the easiest path/process.

Research existing flows and weighs changes against a potential reduction in efficiency. Aims to exceed the speed at which a user can achieve a goal and/or reduce the number of steps to complete a task whenever possible.

Conducts usability testing around potentially confusing flows and deviations from the existing product design or common design patterns.

Understand how overdesigned UI and overly complex UX can increase user frustration. Take an intuitive approach that is expected and relevant, chooses best practices over design trends.

Utilize shared components whenever possible, to both maintain functional consistency for users, and reduce engineering scope.

Who you are:

Demonstrate the ability to choose the best deliverable for a task (userflow, wireframe, prototype, sketches). Avoids bottleneck and scope creep.

Friendly, collaborative and able to demonstrate their perspective in a way that allows others to feel heard & competent.

Tackle projects and challenges from a learner point-of-view, with humility and resourcefulness.

Have the ability to marry solid UX with actual implementation within constraints (like scope or a complex edge case that can limit usability).

Set the stage, explaining the thought-process behind their work and addressing feedback in a solutions-oriented manner.

Why should you join us?

Teamshares believes in supporting every team member with a competitive salary and a generous benefits package, including: equity for all employees, exceptional medical/dental/vision benefits plans for employees and their families, 401k plan, and paid parental leave.

We recognize and facilitate the tangible impacts each employee has on our mission, while still maintaining a healthy work-life balance culture that emphasizes unplugging at the end of the work day. Our team values time off and actually takes vacation. We embody a growth mindset and provide the support you need to grow in your career.