Job Details

SemanticBits is a leading company specializing in the design and development of digital health services, and the work we do is just as unique as the culture we’ve created. We develop cutting-edge solutions to complex problems for commercial, academic, and government organizations. The systems we develop are used in finding cures for deadly diseases, improving the quality of healthcare delivered to millions of people, and revolutionizing the healthcare industry on a nationwide scale. There is a meaningful connection between our work and the real people who benefit from it; and, as such, we create an environment in which new ideas and innovative strategies are encouraged. We are an established company with the mindset of a startup and we feel confident that we offer an employment experience unlike any other and that we set our employees up for professional success every day.

SemanticBits designs products in the Federal Health IT space that are beautiful, intuitive, usable, useful, and delightful. We are guided by our customers’ experience and empower users with cutting edge tools that will accelerate their access to healthcare data that will help make more informed decisions on healthcare policy, improve patient care, and reduce government spending. The UX Design Lead is key to achieving this. You will be part of a highly collaborative, multi-disciplinary team focused on improving usability, user experience, and driving user adoption and engagement. This position will be part of a team working to tackle COVID-19 issues as they relate to the quality of care provided by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

You will be responsible for conducting user research, analysis and synthesis, persona development, interaction design, and usability testing to create products that delight our customers. The work we do here at SemanticBits is highly visible and impacts a large number of healthcare recipients. This position is open to a mid-level to principal professional depending on experience as you will be expected to lead human centered design work for a software development project.

Responsibilities

Conduct stakeholder interviews, user requirements analysis, task analysis, conceptual modeling, information architecture, interaction design, and usability testing

Design and specify user interfaces and information architecture

Lead participatory and iterative design activities, including observational studies, customer interviews, usability testing, and other forms of requirements discovery

Produce personas, storyboards, scenarios, flowcharts, design prototypes, and design specifications

Effectively communicate research findings, conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale and goals both verbally and visually

Plan and facilitate collaborative critiques and analysis & synthesis working sessions

Work closely with visual designers and development teams to ensure that customer goals are met and design specifications are delivered upon

Develop proof-of-concepts and prototypes of easy-to-navigate user interfaces (UIs) that consists of web pages with graphics, icons, and color schemes that are visually appealing

Plan, recruit, and facilitate the usability testing of a system

Analyze and synthesize the results of usability testing in order to provide recommendations for change to a system





Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Human Factors, Psychology, HCI, Computer Science, or related field

Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience, with at least 2 years in a senior or lead role

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience conducting semi-structured interviews, contextual field visits, usability studies (either live or remote)

Fundamental knowledge of UX principles and best practices, and experience designing wireframes or prototypes for research validation

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Balsamiq, or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Strong technical aptitude, product common sense, and curiosity combined with a genuine love for products, people, and user experience

Demonstrated understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of different research methods, including when and how to apply them during the product-development process

Candidate must reside in the United States

Flexible and willing to accept a change in priorities as necessary





Nice to Have

Experience working in the healthcare industry

Federal Government contracting work experience

Prior experience working remotely full-time

Benefits

Competitive salary

Three weeks of PTO

Ten paid holiday days

Comprehensive health benefits (medical with HSA option, dental, and vision)

401k retirement plan with matching benefit

100% paid short-term and long-term disability

100% paid life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Casual working environment

Flexible working hours

