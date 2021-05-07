Job Details

SemanticBits is a leading company specializing in the design and development of digital health services and the work we do is just as unique as the culture we’ve created. We deliver using Agile practices to help the government solve their most technically challenging problems. The systems we develop are used to improve the quality of healthcare delivered to millions of people and revolutionize the healthcare industry on a nationwide scale. SemanticBits is a remote-first employer and has been named a Top Workplace in 2021.

SemanticBits, LLC is seeking a talented UI Designer to create dynamic user experiences. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and modern design, possess superior UI skills, and be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

You will work alongside highly skilled software and data engineers in conjunction with product management professionals in a collaborative team environment. Here at SemanticBits, we have the privilege of working with the latest technology to tackle issues as they relate to the quality of care provided by the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Ultimately, you will design aesthetically-pleasing products that capture our customer’s brand and engage a large, public audience that will help the Federal Government make more informed decisions on healthcare policy, improve patient care, and reduce government spending.

Responsibilities

Design visually elegant websites and web-based applications that are intuitive and easy to use

Collaborate with product management and engineering teams to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering

Conceptualize original ideas that bring simplicity and user-friendliness to complex design solutions

Create wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, user flows, process flows, and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas

Present and defend designs and key milestone deliverables to peers and executive level stakeholders

Conduct user research and evaluate user feedback

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices, and standardsLead user/design specification meetings and devise complex design solutions for review by team members and customers

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Develop fully documented designs of interactive web based applications that can be easily interpreted and implemented by experienced software developers

Adhere to existing industry standards, including Section 508 compliance

Stay up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Interaction Design, or related field

Minimum of 5 years UI experienceDemonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio

Experience creating high-fidelity mockups, wireframes, storyboards, user flows, and process flows

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Illustrator, Balsamiq, or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Ability to present your designs and sell your solutions to various stakeholders

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

Nice to Have

Experience working in the healthcare industry

Federal Government contracting work experience

Prior experience working remotely full-time

Benefits

Competitive salary

Three weeks of PTO

Ten paid holiday days

Comprehensive health benefits (medical with HSA option, dental, and vision)

401k retirement plan with matching benefit

100% paid short-term and long-term disability

100% paid life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

Casual working environment

Flexible working hours

SemanticBits, LLC is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. We are also a veteran-friendly employer.

If you are an individual with a disability and require a reasonable accommodation to complete any part of the application process, or are limited in the ability or unable to access or use this online application process and need an alternative method for applying, you may contact 703-787-9656 x257 or HR@semanticbits.com for assistance.