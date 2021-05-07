Job Details

Position Summary

We’re hiring a Director of Product Design to be the “founding designer” for IMG Academy+, an online extension of IMG Academy, the world-renowned education, sports and performance institution.

IMG Academy+ is a mobile-first platform that will deliver the Academy expertise to a far larger audience, helping student-athletes around the world reach their potential and achieve their dreams. As Director of Product Design, you’ll join our entrepreneurial product team, leading the UX / UI of IMG Academy+ from concept through execution.

The majority of our team is based in New York City but we support remote work.

Company Overview

Established in 1978 as the pioneering Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Florida, IMG Academy has since grown into a multi-sport phenomenon. Our boarding school and sports camps leverage best-in-class coaching, training and sports science, setting the standard for total student-athlete development.

IMG Academy is part of the Endeavor network of companies. Endeavor is a global media and entertainment company with world-class brands and capabilities across talent representation, sports, fashion, event management, and brand marketing. It is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; and sports, fashion, events, and media company IMG.

Job Description

Title: Director of Product Design

Responsibilities

Build a strong design culture as the founding product designer on the IMG Academy+ Team.

Organize user research from beginning to end including concepting, socializing insights, and incorporating feedback into designs.

Become an expert on various user personas and continually champion their needs.

Define the end-to-end customer journey, from first impression and consideration of our product, to onboarding, engagement and purchase.

Identify tradeoffs and recommend design solutions based on qualitative and quantitative research.

Provide strategic thinking and innovation based on business goals and vision.

Communicate with the marketing and sales teams to maintain a consistent experience between the product and real-life experiences at IMG Academy.

Take ownership of the design-development collaboration, partnering closely with cross-functional partners like product, engineering, research, data science, and content.

Ensure consistency in our design language system, platform architecture, and continually develop our best practices.

Contribute to business strategy, requirement definition, and feature prioritization.

Facilitate alignment with stakeholders across the org and all levels of leadership.

Experience, Skills and Interests

You have at 10+ years of experience as a research-driven designer in consumer technology organizations.

You are an effective communicator who can articulate ideas and design solutions to teammates and leadership.

You have designed complex multi-sided platforms and customer journeys.

You have an affinity for style, consistency, color, typography, animation and a sharp eye for details.

You have experience owning the UX process inclusive of research, visual design and prototyping.

You put yourself in the customer's shoes and develop ideas that are relevant and enticing.

You follow current trends in design patterns, platforms and technology, and have the ability to advocate for incorporating them within larger teams.

You have a portfolio showcasing app design visuals, wireframes, and comps that communicate large concepts.

You see diversity and inclusion as a Must-Have for a good work environment and a basis for innovation.

You care strongly about contributing to an equitable work environment.

You have a passion for sports, human performance and the development of young people.

Background Requirements

Requires a background check upon offer

Requires a drug check upon offer





IMG Academy is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.