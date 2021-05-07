Mid-Level Digital Designer

Job Details

If your dream is to be part of a world-class international creative studio, Powster wants to hear from you.

If you’d like to collaborate with creative thinkers and bring your ideas and designs to major movie studios, record labels, brands and global streaming services, get in touch today!

Are you a movie buff? Love music? Games? Art? Tech? Then this might be the role for you.

We are looking for a talented new Web Designer to join our amazing team of producers, artists and developers.

This role is focused on developing attention-grabbing pitches, creating beautiful, user-friendly designs and bringing them to life as interactive web experiences. Our ideal candidate is someone who is excited by digital creativity, enjoys new challenges and is comfortable working alongside 3D artists, video editors and web developers to create exceptional results.

About Powster

Powster believes in creating amazing, engaging experiences for our users and innovating with cutting-edge creative technologies. Our passions range from movies and music to tech and beyond.

We’re an award-winning digital creative studio, with a team of over 40 people working across our studios in London and Los Angeles. Our team works across 3 key areas:

Our Showtimes Platform powers most of the major movie websites across the world and boasts all the major movie studios as clients.

Our Creative Builds range from high-concept websites and immersive web experiences, to AR effects and interactive music videos, to digital stunts such as projecting tweets on the houses of parliament!

Our Innovation Builds (Powster Labs) explore cutting-edge and experimental technology to create award-winning interactive experiences.

Powster is recognized as an innovator in digital marketing for entertainment. We like to think anything is possible when pitching - if we haven’t done it before we’ll pull together, work it out and make it happen. We have a diverse and talented team working across an exciting roster of products and creative projects for high-profile clients including major movie studios, record labels, broadcasters and more.

The London studio is a spacious and welcoming plant-filled space with free drinks, free gym access and private cinema. We also enjoy other benefits such as flexible working hours, travel loan and cycle schemes, shower facilities and company pension. We’re a friendly team and host frequent games and movie nights (even while we continue to work remotely), as well as being lucky enough to receive invites to movie screenings and events, including some of the biggest premieres!

Check out our recent work on our website as well as on Behance and our creative labs sizzle.

*** We are also searching for freelancers and full-time candidates for our LA Studio***

What You’ll Work On

You will be part of our creative team of creative producers, designers, video editors and 3D artists, under the guidance of our UK Creative Director. You will work closely with our Head of Design, with a focus on concepting and designing visually stunning, functional and intuitive websites and other digital creative experiences.

A key part of your role will be collaborating with our Creative Producers to develop amazing concepts and pitches to meet our varied clients’ objectives and win new work.

You’ll be producing work for a wide range of world-class clients in entertainment and beyond, including high-profile music artists and all the major movie studios. Projects will range from beautiful websites and social creative to interactive AR experiences and web games.

Our Ideal Candidate

As a web designer at Powster you will be designing sites and digital creative experiences from concepting and wireframing through to launch, incorporating your own ideas and creative flair into something that will be truly unique and create an exceptional user experience, whilst keeping to strict deadlines.

We’re looking for a versatile designer, obsessive about design, with solid experience in designing for web, great attention to detail and a love for making things pixel-perfect.

The ideal candidate will be excited by digital technology and thrive on the opportunity to play a central part in translating client briefs into exciting creative ideas and leading the vision for the concepts we pitch.

This is a role for people who love what they do and will never be satisfied with second best. We value someone with the ability to be absolutely focused on whatever task they’re working on, down to the last detail, who takes pride in producing exceptional final results.

Essential Skills

Strong visual communicator & problem-solver with a passion for all things digital

High proficiency with contemporary design tools eg. Figma, Sketch, Adobe CC suite

A solid understanding of designing for the web, best practices and the technology behind it

Can confidently visualise concepts to varying levels of fidelity

Creative thinker who can bring their own vision to every project

Able to balance high-end visuals with considered user experiences

Have the drive and discipline to see your ideas through until they are pixel perfect

Never settle. Hungry to raise the bar every time

Strong self-motivation and initiative

Enthusiastic team player

Nice to have

Experience in prototyping and motion tools

Knowledge of UX/UI and augmented reality

Interest in Illustration and Animation

Some basic knowledge of coding (html, css, javascript) to help you collaborate with our developers

Interest in the entertainment industry and creative marketing

Experience

2-3 years relevant experience

Salary

TBC depending on experience

COVID-19 Considerations

Our team is currently working remotely

Covid-Safe workspace

Benefits

Cycle loan scheme

Travel loan scheme

Pension scheme

Cinema room

Free gym membership

Movie Premiere Tickets

Exclusive Movie Screenings

Picturehouse Cinema Membership

Bike Storage

Office Shower

Office Dogs!

How to Apply

Please send us your CV and portfolio.

We would also like a cover letter telling us a little bit about yourself, why you’d like to join our team and what makes you an ideal candidate for this role. Feel free to have fun with it and get our attention - if you can throw in 3 things that make you unique that would be great! We look forward to hearing from you.

**This role is a full-time position. We will reopen our studio later this year with a flexible workplace culture, and plan for the team to work out of the studio at least 2 days a week. The successful candidate should be able to travel to our London studio, in Hackney Wick, Zone 2. Applicants must be eligible to work in the UK. **





