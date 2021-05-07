Product Desinger

Job Details

Why work for Slite?

Create a new world of work

Our goal is to bring clarity to the currently distracted and chaotic world of work. Chaos is a necessary part of any creative process, but inconsiderate and noisy tools have let it run wild.

We believe a new breed of software can make people calmer, more autonomous and effective at work. We need an incredible designer to join us in building the solutions, systems, and messaging that will make that dream a reality.

Your job will be to raise the design standard, drive strategy for new features, and refine the interaction details to make our customers' experience world-class.

Get the exact set up you need

Our core philosophy for both our product and company is to enable people to work calmly and effectively. Wherever you work, in a co-working space or at home, in an ergonomic chair or a hammock—We'll pay for the set-up and tools you need to do the best work of your career.

What do I need to bring to the table?

Must-haves

Outstanding product, interaction, and visual design ability.

and visual design ability. Previous experience as a designer of software products for at least 1 year.

You have shipped products that people use, not only marketing websites

that people use, not only marketing websites You've shipped B2B SAAS products.

You're able to think strategically and frame your designs as competitive advantages to the business.

You're able to plan and measure the impact of your designs quantitatively and qualitatively.

You're able to speak to developers in their language and understand technical tradeoffs.

You are based within the time zones between UTC-6 to UTC+3.

Nice-to-haves

You're able to make changes to code with React and Git.

You have experience with branding and marketing.

You have experience with shipping B2C products as well as B2B.

Who will I be working with?

You will be working across the organisation from the CEO Christophe Pasquier, to VP Product Mike Bartlett, designers Rob McMackin, Cynthia Sanchez & Clara Rua, as well as with engineering and marketing teams.

List of all benefits

Competitive salary and equity

5 Weeks vacation + 10 French Holidays exchangeable to any other days🇷

Buy any book policy

Expensed remote setup: co-working or at-home setup, your pick.

Team offslites every 4 months when possible and budget for team meetings in person

A new laptop for a new job and whatever other equipment you need to excel

What you need to apply

We believe that the best designers might be too busy to perfect their CV's. Also, we are looking for talent and skills, not so much for brands and names and dates, and bullet points of responsibilities... And that's why we do not ask for your CV.

What do we require instead?

Please send us some samples of your work. Any format - pdf, website, Figma - and an introduction. It can be work or personal projects. We receive a lot of applications but try our best to get back to everyone. Click here to apply!

What if I don't have work examples that I can share (it's under NDA, private, etc.)?

Then feel free to submit your CV/Linkedin or whatever you have, with a description of what you've been doing and what excites you. We understand that some circumstances do not permit you to share this information and we will try to be open to consider any information you have.

Diversity of talents, opinions, and backgrounds does matter to us. We are actively working at diversifying our team, that’s one of the reasons we chose to be remote and create a writing tool that is used in diverse locations and by a lot of different users. If you don’t match the people on the team picture, please do not hesitate to apply or contact us!