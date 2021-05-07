UI Designer

Job Details

As VentureDevs we provide development services, as well as strategy and design consultancy to US based clients across various industries. We’re a growing team of coders, designers, digital product builders, jokesters, business nerds, and entrepreneurs of all kinds, who love working together on making great product ideas even more exciting! Would you like to see how we achieve that? Join our #VentureSquad!

What you bring to the team

3+ years of experience in designing UI

Proven track-record of delivering great responsive designs (portfolio, containing various UI works is required)

Strong understanding of current industry tools (Figma, Sketch) with the ability to adapt to new technologies

Great understanding of responsive design technologies

Knowledge in the application of information design, visual hierarchy, interaction design and design systems

Ability to contribute to digital product lifecycle on various stages: discovery, first implementation, quality/direction control, development

Experience with rapid prototyping as a tool to quickly establish product direction

Proficiency in written and spoken English language

Proficiency in written and spoken Polish language

Exceptional communication/interpersonal skills

Nice to have

UX design experience is a plus

Experience with mobile app design

Good analytical skills in order to make design decisions based on data

Proven experience of working in a software house

What we offer

Flexibility to work fully remotely or in modern offices in the center of Poznań, or Lublin, or a mix of the two, if that’s what you prefer.

Long-term cooperation because we want you to grow with us, and we are ready to further your development in aspects that matter the most to you!

Transparent communication and a flat organization structure, since we don’t like to overcomplicate things, and if something doesn’t work anymore - we are always ready to fix it together!

Possibility to have an influence on the final shape of the created products.

Multiple team initiatives (Office Day monthly, regular tech meetings, team integrations, workshops, and others).

English lessons to help you feel more confident when collaborating with our global clients.

Mentoring group - meet our experts from various fields, or become one of them and share knowledge with other team members.



