Job Details

Brightflow AI is democratizing finance by bringing enterprise-level automated cash flow tools and financial insights to small and mid-sized businesses. Founded in Fall 2019, our rapidly growing and well-funded startup is in need of an exceptional product designer to join us as we climb to the next level.

About the Role

We are looking for an empathetic senior product designer with a keen eye for subtle visual nuance who will bring energy and expertise to help us revolutionize finance automation and cashflow forecasting. You’ll be part of a small but growing team of experienced engineering and product professionals and take ownership of your work at every stage from concept through delivery. On a daily basis you can expect to:

Research, design, and prototype new user experiences in an iterative process.

Collaborate with product and engineering teams.

Weighing technology and customer needs in a user-centered design approach.

Distill complex financial topics & analyses and analyses into understandable solutions.

Guide and advise fellow coworkers in the creative process to develop stronger working relationships and solutions (other designers, product managers, engineers).

Handle multiple high-priority design efforts simultaneously.

Lead and improve UX/UI best practices in the broader team.

Work closely with everyone in the company including the founders, designers, engineers and product to contribute to design and product strategy.

Preferred Qualifications

Studies in design or a related field or equivalent work experience.

6+ years relevant work experience.

Experience as a product designer for a technology company.

Highly skilled in modern design tools.

Experience communicating with customers and receiving product feedback..

What We’re Looking For

World class verbal and written communication skills

Strong command of visual and communication design principles.

Excellent eye for aesthetic design and customer appeal.

A creative thinker with a vision.

Ability to break down complexity into design actions.

Desire to constantly learn and grow both personally and professionally.

High level of interest or experience in leading a design team in the future.

We are fully remote during the pandemic; must be able to overlap with our working day hours of US Pacific time zone

An especially strong candidate will also have:

Experience or interest in working at a startup.

Understanding of e-commerce or fintech businesses.

Ability to prototype in web technologies.

Demonstrated autonomy in their day-to-day work.

Benefits

Medical, dental, and vision insurance.

Flexible working hours and vacation policy.

Challenging career opportunities that come from the high growth and fast-paced environment of early-stage startups.

A high degree of ownership and autonomy in a dynamic environment.

A culture that fosters transparent, appreciative feedback, respect, and empathy.

Regular team events and outings at socially responsible distances.

Diversity & Inclusion at Brightflow

The most successful teams are composed of brilliant minds from all walks of life which is why fostering diversity and inclusion is a key part of our hiring process, company culture, and core values. We are committed to growing a team that represents a variety of lived experiences, perspectives, and skillsets.

As a proud equal opportunity employer, we do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin/ethnicity, citizenship status, veteran status, disability status, marital status, medical condition, or any other legally protected status.

About Brightflow

Brightflow is providing business owners with simple solutions that enhance their financial visibility and optimize their operational decision making. We make getting real-time financial data and insights easy, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on delighting their customers and growing their business.

While the software tools that business owners use to sell their products has consolidated, many sources of financial information still remain siloed in different systems. Aggregated financial analysis and most importantly, cash flow forecasting is difficult and delayed. For business owners with their livelihoods at stake, this is a huge challenge to managing their business..

Our team has first hand experience building businesses and tackling the pain points around financial analysis. We have backgrounds that include several previous VC-backed startups (founding, running, being first engineers at), private-equity and venture finance, banking, and running our own software companies. We have a mix of countries we’ve lived and worked in, languages spoken, and cultures we’ve experienced.

We’re growth-minded learners, inspired to understand our customers and pragmatically deliver solutions that solve real problems.

Read more about our values and the culture of the company we’re building: http://bit.ly/brightflow-values