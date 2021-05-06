Job Details

This is a contract position for the first three months, then a full time salaried position.

About Aeolidia

Aeolidia is a “one stop shop” design agency that develops brands and creates story-centered ecommerce websites for designers, artisans, and curators, since 2004.

We are a remote team of overachievers, united in our common goal of taking creative businesses to the next level. Each person who works at Aeolidia embodies these characteristics:

Diligent achiever: Committed to exceeding expectations on each and every project.

Committed to exceeding expectations on each and every project. Curious learner: Continuously improves skills and knowledge and challenges assumptions.

Continuously improves skills and knowledge and challenges assumptions. Humble expert: Confident about own work, open-minded, and ego never gets in the way.

Confident about own work, open-minded, and ego never gets in the way. Positive ally: Proactively takes responsibility and finds win-win solutions.

Proactively takes responsibility and finds win-win solutions. Creative supporter: Enthusiastic about helping small designer businesses succeed.

Read about our core values in detail here.

A Day in the Life

The full-time Ecommerce Web Designer will work 40 hours per week designing custom ecommerce websites.

Ecommerce Web Design responsibilities include consulting on conversion optimization strategy, features, and functionality during the planning stages of each project, designing and revising alongside the client, then continuing to collaborate with the developer to make sure your designs look and work as expected on the site.

You will first familiarize yourself with the brand strategy (either the one developed by Aeolidia’s Brand Strategist, or using the notes provided by the client), then evaluate the assets our clients bring us, improve and expand on them as needed, and create deliverables that align with the client’s goals and our internal scope documents. You will communicate with each client in written messages in our project management software, on screen share calls, by video, and in chat.

As a designer for our clients, your work is vital in communicating their story effectively to their customers, and you will work closely with multiple developers and clients at a time to make sure your designs will help the business owners meet their goals. To achieve this, you will work closely with our ecommerce strategist to be sure your work prepares our clients for success, and will consult with our web developers to be sure your designs can be accomplished within project scope, and to make sure your approved design is faithfully recreated on Shopify.

You’re a Great Fit If

You might be the perfect fit for this full-time, remote, salaried position if you are an experienced ecommerce web designer.

You can commit to working 40 hours per week.

You have a reliable internet connection which allows you to work from anywhere.

You’re an ecommerce web designer with at least three (3) years of experience designing ecommerce sites.

You know how to design a Shopify website using Sketch, XD, Photoshop, and/or Zeplin. Really, really well.

You design using best responsive practices, including providing developers with icon fonts and SVG graphics.

You know what makes a user-friendly, high-converting ecommerce experience.

You create well organized, well labeled design files that are easily used and understood by developers and clients.

You are familiar with optimizing graphics for fast loading on the web.

You are a skilled communicator who works comfortably one-on-one with clients, as well as with our internal team, including the project management, developers, and QA testers.

You are able to express yourself clearly and cheerfully to people at different levels of design-savviness over email, video, and phone.

You are punctual to an extreme.

You are excited to keep growing and learning best practices and new technologies.

You’re not someone who settles for the status quo. You continuously look for ways to improve and streamline our processes.

Bonus Points

You’ve been in an ecommerce web design role for at least ten (10) years.

You hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in a design field.

You’ve worked with and supported creative, small businesses.

Perks & Benefits

As part of the Aeolidia team, here are some benefits we will offer you:

Flexible work schedule

Remote work position

3 weeks of paid vacation, more or less (we’re pretty laid back when it comes to taking time off)

Major holidays are paid time off

Freedom to take a reasonable number of paid personal days off – we’re family friendly

Our virtual office is closed for two weeks during the winter holiday season

Participation in a SIMPLE IRA plan with 3% annual company matching

Profit sharing bonuses based on your contribution to how the company is doing financially

Reimbursement for phone and internet plans (based on position)

A culture of flexibility and freedom in decision making, problem solving, autonomous work environment, and ownership of your position and responsibilities

Salary for this role will be based upon your experience and skillset.

Aeolidia is an equal opportunity employer. We believe diversity of backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences to be critical to our success and are passionate about creating a welcoming, supportive, and collaborative environment for all employees. All are encouraged to apply as we continue to grow a smart, hard-working, and diverse team who love working together to build something that matters.