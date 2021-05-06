Job Details

We are seeking an energetic, highly motivated, and design outside the box Senior Graphic Designer to join our emerging Marketing and Branding Agency team in Dallas. The ideal candidate is a collaborative team-player, capable of managing and executing on a high-volume of marketing projects in a fast-paced environment, has exceptional design skills, and thrives in an entrepreneurial environment. Our next team member needs to be immersed in up and coming culture and trends.

The candidate for this role requires a proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes that meet the end objectives for each project. This individual has exceptional design and conceptualization skills, pays close attention to detail while understanding the bigger picture, and has the ability to work autonomously as well as collaboratively on a multitude of projects.





Responsibilities

Work well in a fast-paced environment with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Demonstrate excellent collaboration skills, a solution-based attitude, and the ability to work with people with diverse skills and backgrounds

Design and produce assets for digital marketing campaigns

Apply branding elements in line with our graphic standards

Collaborate with marketing and recommend design directions and refine campaign concepts

Design e-commerce marketing assets including email, social posts, ad campaigns.

Design packaging, collateral, in-store and print assets.

Retouch and curate brand photography

Manage design projects through kickoff to final delivery

Ability to function on tight deadlines / turn arounds with accuracy and attention to detail

Possess a portfolio that showcases recent work from various medias; focus on digital content and signage

Willing to perform a test project prior to hire to determine skills and overall design feel / tonality

Please submit your portfolio of work or website for review when you apply.





Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in design-related field

7+ years of professional graphic design experience

Highly proficient with use of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)

Consistent willingness to go above and beyond for project deliverables

Ability to over-communicate and work with people in different locations and time-zones

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills

Strong time management and organizational skills

Takes a profound interest in the world around you – culture, music, film, sport, art, entertainment

Ability to think outside the box, brainstorm solutions and explore options



