Senior Product Designer for Seer YCW21

Job Details

About the role

We're looking for passionate people to join us on our mission to revolutionize retail through personalization. We're excited you're considering working with us and look forward to meeting you. I'd love to share more about the impact Seer will have on global retail sales and how we'd like your help to get there.

https://www.helloseer.com/

We’re looking for a Product Designer to work alongside our founders and engineers as we evolve our powerful and intuitive web and mobile products. In this role, you will be expected to wear many hats at times and contribute to different areas of design.

As the first design hire (up to this point all design has been done by the founders), this role provides a unique opportunity to lead our design process and helping build our product team from the ground up.

Ideally you obsess over the details and are excited about the opportunity to bring cutting-edge software and UI-interactions to the fashion industry. We're already working with some of the most recognizable retailers, iconic designers, and innovative brands.

What you'll do:

Design intuitive, human-centric flows, and experiences on the web, iOS, and Android.

Collaborate closely with our founding team, engineers, as well as other designers as they are added.

Execute UX and UI designs of new features on our web and mobile products.

Deeply understand our customers and their workflows in order to design user-facing tools for both mobile and web platforms.

Run an end-to-end design process from user research to high-fidelity prototypes and mockups in order to build products that create value while inspiring adoption.

Collaborate cross-functionally with Product Management and Engineering to realize our product vision.

Help to expand and maintain a design language and toolkit that will be used by the entire team and company.

Skills And Qualifications

Own and lead design solutions from ideation to execution.

Expert in interaction and visual design

Partner with product and engineering leads to define, scope, and develop new product features.

Guide phased development of project work with collaborative project planning, brainstorms, sketches, and user flows.

Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; know when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.

Cross-platform design experience (web + iOS + Android)

Strong UI and UX experience are required. SaaS startup experience preferred.

You might be a fit if:

You have a strong portfolio showcasing your UX design process and visual design skills.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent design experience.

3+ years of experience building excellent consumer products.

You value polished, well-crafted visual design, and care about details.

You iterate quickly with short feedback loops.

You’re comfortable with change and ambiguity and thrive working autonomously.

Excellent communication skills.

Fluency in commonly used design software and related tools (Sketch or Figma, etc).

Bonus Points:

If you can contribute as a graphic design resource when needed!

Experience and familiarity with marketing and social media on a professional level!

Passionate about working with some of the biggest names in fashion and luxury!

Why you should join Seer

The future of retail is here. Seer is a software platform that helps retail salespeople create and send personalized shoppable lookbooks to their customers via email and sms.

In minutes salespeople can create personalized, click-worthy content for multi-channel outreach. Manage sales activity, client activity, and engagement in real time.

Seer is already generating results and used by some of the biggest names in retail.